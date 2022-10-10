Solar Panels Market Size to Grow by USD 44.96 Bn, Power Utilities to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panels market size is expected to grow by USD 44.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector are driving the solar panels market growth. However, factors such as the intermittent nature of solar power may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panels Market 2022-2026

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Scope

The solar panels market report covers the following areas:

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar panels market, including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc.

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Power Utilities: The power utilities segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The installation of large-scale solar power plants is increasing. These plants help generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, favorable solar policies and incentives are expected to fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Commercial



Residential

Type

Crystalline Panel



Thin-film Panel

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing environmental concerns, supportive government regulations, growing energy demand, and a decline in the cost of solar PV. China , India , and Japan are the key countries for the solar panels market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the solar panels market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Solar Panels Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panels market vendors

Solar Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd, Soltecture GmbH, Suzhou Talesun Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., and SoloPower Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Utilities Market Reports

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

