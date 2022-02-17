Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market to Grow by 73.71 GW | Technavio

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The solar photovoltaic wafer market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems is one of the major trends in the market.

Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems is one of the major trends in the market.

In 2022, the market is expected to grow at a year-over-year growth rate of 13.04%.

In 2022, the market is expected to grow at a year-over-year growth rate of 13.04%.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers manufacture and sale of solar products such as solar wafers, solar ingots, and solar cells.

GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd - The company offers such as GCL S4 multi wafer, GCL TS multi wafer, and GCL G4 ingotting mono wafer.

The company offers such as GCL S4 multi wafer, GCL TS multi wafer, and GCL G4 ingotting mono wafer. JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers silicon wafers, cells, and modules to complete photovoltaic power systems.

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Utility



Commercial



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample Report

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the renewable electricity market, which is the parent market of the solar photovoltaic wafer market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Support activities

Industry innovation

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic wafer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar photovoltaic wafer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar photovoltaic wafer market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic wafer market vendors

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80% Market growth 2022-2026 73.71 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

