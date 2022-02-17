Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market to Grow by 73.71 GW | Technavio

Feb 17, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar photovoltaic wafer market is expected to grow by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period.
For more valuable insights related to the market, View Our Free Sample Report Now
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Scope
The solar photovoltaic wafer market report covers the following areas:
- Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Size
- Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Trends
- Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will be the leading segment during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Advances in power electronics used in solar PV systems is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what year-over-year growth rate is the market projected to grow in 2022?
In 2022, the market is expected to grow at a year-over-year growth rate of 13.04%.
- How big is the APAC market?
44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers manufacture and sale of solar products such as solar wafers, solar ingots, and solar cells.
- GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd - The company offers such as GCL S4 multi wafer, GCL TS multi wafer, and GCL G4 ingotting mono wafer.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers silicon wafers, cells, and modules to complete photovoltaic power systems.
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Utility
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample Report
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the renewable electricity market, which is the parent market of the solar photovoltaic wafer market, includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Support activities
- Industry innovation
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist solar photovoltaic wafer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the solar photovoltaic wafer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the solar photovoltaic wafer market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic wafer market vendors
For multiple report purchases Subscribe to our Lite Plan at just USD 3,000 and download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports:
Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
73.71 GW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.04
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and Vietnam
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd., GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd., Sino-American Silicon Products Inc., SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd., and Targray Technology International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.
- GCL Poly Energy Holdings Ltd
- GlobalWafers Singapore Pte Ltd.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lanco Infratech Ltd.
- Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd.
- Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
- SOLARWORLD Africa Pty Ltd.
- Targray Technology International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article