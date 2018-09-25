Solar Plus Storage Market Leader OutBack Power Accepting Orders for SkyBox at SPI 2018 - Offers New Battery-Based System Training for Solar Installers

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OutBack Power Technologies, Inc., a leader in battery based renewable energy systems, will launch the latest addition to its line of solar plus storage solutions at this year's Solar Power International (SPI) convention in Anaheim, California. The SkyBox True Hybrid Energy System combines the benefits of grid-tied with the independence of off-grid, allowing system installers and owners to take charge of their energy.

SkyBox True Hybrid Energy System

SkyBox makes smart solar simple. The fully integrated design of the SkyBox system eliminates external charge controllers and communication accessories, significantly cutting installation complexity, time and cost. This offers an ideal solution for solar professionals who want to get involved in the backup and energy management sector, a market that has grown by over 800% in the last year. SkyBox is flexible and intelligent enough to work with current and future energy storage technologies and can be deployed with or without batteries.

"OutBack has nearly two decades of experience combining solar PV with batteries," said Paul Dailey OutBack's Director of Product Management. "SkyBox applies that hard-won expertise to give businesses and homeowners the tools to save money now and adapt to virtually any change in utility rate structures that may come their way."

For end users, SkyBox delivers a higher level of energy intelligence and flexibility than what is found in traditional solar inverters. By measuring and monitoring power to and from any connection point – utility, solar, battery, generator and load – SkyBox optimizes energy production, distribution and consumption based on the end-user's energy objectives.

"I've been beta testing Outback Power's new platform, Skybox, and I have to say: integrators and customers are going to love it," said Jason Andrade, the owner of West Coast Sustainables, "especially the ease of installation and all of the features it has to offer!"

Concurrent with the SkyBox launch at Solar Power International, OutBack is launching its new Energy Storage for Solar Professional (ESSP) training program. The all-new, 4-day training replaces the original Certificate Training Program and is designed for experienced grid-tied solar installers who want to expand into energy storage-based systems. ESSP also includes a full day of SkyBox training.

OutBack Power will be showcasing and accepting orders for SkyBox and SkyBox plus storage systems at Solar Power International, Booth #3004.

About OutBack Power Technologies

For over 18 years, OutBack Power has been the recognized leader in the design and manufacture of battery-based renewable energy systems. With the regulatory and incentive landscape changing almost daily, consumers are rapidly moving away from simple grid-tied systems and towards intelligent, battery-based designs that blend energy independence with smart home technology that is good for the pocket book and the environment.

As a member of The Alpha Group, OutBack Power is backed by the resources and expertise of The Alpha Group's 40 year history as an innovator in power conversion for critical applications in the communications, commercial and industrial markets. Whether the application is village micro-grids in Africa, rural electrification projects in Latin America, remote off-grid cabins in Alaska, or a suburban home in Southern California, OutBack Power Technologies has set the bar for delivering advanced renewable energy power conversion electronics and energy storage. For more information, please visit www.outbackpower.com.

