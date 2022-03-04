Solar Power Market In India to Grow by USD 240.42 billion | Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy to Drive Growth | Technavio

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

The solar power market in India report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-user, the utility segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

The declining costs of solar energy sources is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the projected CAGR of the market?

The market is projected to have a decelerating CAGR of 35.24% during the forecast period.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 37.31%.

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing investments in renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of other energy sources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that provide electrical power, which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation, and pollution control, under the brand name of ABB Ltd.

The company offers solar power services that provide electrical power, which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation, and pollution control, under the brand name of ABB Ltd. ACME Solar - The company offers solar power services that provide innovative green energy, energy management solutions which include solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, under the brand name of ACME Solar.

The company offers solar power services that provide innovative green energy, energy management solutions which include solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, under the brand name of ACME Solar. Adani Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include solar electricity, solar water heating, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, and many more, under the brand name of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Utility



Rooftop

Application

Grid-connected



Off-grid

Solar Power Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar power market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the solar power market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar power market vendors in India

Solar Power Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 240.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.31 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

