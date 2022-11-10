Solar Power Market In India to grow by USD 240.42 Bn by 2026, Evolving opportunities with ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in India is expected to grow by USD 240.42 billion during 2021-2026. The market is segmented by end-user and application. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The solar power market in India report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. among others. Read a Free Sample Report.

ABB Ltd.: The company offers solar power services that provide electrical power which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation, and pollution control, under the brand name of ABB Ltd.

Solar Power Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

Utility



The solar power market share growth in India by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. Over the last few decades, a utility-scale solar power plant has been delivering clean and steady energy. When the prices of power generated by fossil fuels are high during peak demand periods, it provides the benefit of stable electricity pricing. It can also be stored in energy storage systems and used when no sunshine is available. These reasons will drive the country's adoption of utility-scale solar power.

Rooftop

By Application

Grid-connected



Off-grid

The solar power market in India research report presents critical information and factual data about solar power in the Indian industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the solar power market in India study.

The product range of solar power in the Indian industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the solar power market in India research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Solar Power Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $240.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.31 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

ACME Solar

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Azure Power

Canadian Solar Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

juwi AG

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

