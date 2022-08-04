Solar Power Market size in Brazil to grow by 89.57 TWh units -- Driven by sunny climatic conditions

Technavio identifies Abengoa SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., ENGIE SA, First Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Scatec ASA, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

The market is primarily driven by the presence of sunny climatic conditions in Brazil. Brazil is located in a latitude zone where the incidence of solar radiation is maximum than the rest of the globe. This has significantly boosted the solar power sector in the country over the years. In addition, trends such as the increasing usage of renewable electricity will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the slow growth in photovoltaic systems, high construction and maintenance of solar power plants, and the inclination toward hydropower plants will hamper the growth opportunities of market players.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The solar power market in Brazil is segmented as below:

End-user

Utility



Rooftop

The utility segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Application

Grid-connected



Off-grid

By application, the grid-connected segment will account for maximum revenue generation in the market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar power market in Brazil report covers the following areas:

Solar Power Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar power market in Brazil. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solar power market in Brazil in designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Solar Power Market in Brazil 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar power market growth in Brazil during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the solar power market size in Brazil and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in Brazil

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar power market vendors in Brazil

Related Reports:

Solar Power Market in Brazil: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 47.24% Market growth 2022-2026 89.57 TWh units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 58.96 Regional analysis Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Key consumer countries Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., ENGIE SA, First Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Scatec ASA, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Renewable Electricity

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Electricity generation

2.2.3 Electricity transmission

2.2.4 Electricity distribution

2.2.5 End-users

2.2.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Grid-connected

Off-grid

Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 23: Grid-connected - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 25: Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Utility

Rooftop

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 30: Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)

Exhibit 32: Rooftop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Sunny climatic conditions

8.1.2 Provides ecological balance

8.1.3 Uplifting factor for the economy

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Slow growth in photovoltaic system

8.2.2 High cost of construction and maintenance

8.2.3 Inclination towards hydropower plants.

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing renewable electricity usage

8.3.2 A large portion of household, agricultural, and industrial users can fulfill their own energy requirements

8.3.3 Increasing electricity demand

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abengoa SA

Exhibit 41: Abengoa SA - Overview

Exhibit 42: Abengoa SA - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Abengoa SA - Key offerings

10.4 BrightSource Energy Inc.

Exhibit 44: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 46: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 47: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 50: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 52: ENGIE SA - Overview

Exhibit 53: ENGIE SA - Business segments

Exhibit 54: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

10.7 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 56: First Solar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: First Solar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 63: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Scatec ASA

Exhibit 65: Scatec ASA - Overview

Exhibit 66: Scatec ASA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Scatec ASA - Key news

Exhibit 68: Scatec ASA - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Scatec ASA - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Waaree Energies Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Waaree Energies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Waaree Energies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Waaree Energies Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Waaree Energies Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio