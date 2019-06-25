NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

The global solar PV inverters market witnessed an aggregate market volume of 356.28 GW in the historic period. The market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period, with an aggregate market volume of 434.63 GW. The increasing reliance on renewable energy and governments' target to reduce the carbon emissions has played a major role in driving the solar PV module and inverters market.



Lucrative government subsidies and long term contractual incentives (FiTs) supported installations of large scale. Globally, the shift from high carbon fossil fuels is expected to further strengthen the market for solar PV modules and related equipment such as solar PV inverters.



In 2013, the market value for solar PV inverters was $7,258.9m. Despite an increase in market volume, the market value declined owing to the reduction in prices of inverters. In 2018, the market value dropped to $5,877.5m. The similar trend is expected to be followed in the forecast period and the market value is expected to reach $3,043.9m in 2023.



The latest report "Solar PV Inverters, Update 2019 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2023", offers comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar PV inverters market. The report offers in-depth analysis of Solar PV inverters at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key country (the US, Canada, Chile, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France and Italy) level.



The report analyses the market for Solar PV inverters for the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods.The report includes annual market volume and value by end user segments at global, regional and country levels.



It outlines the market drivers and restraints and provides an outlook on key policies and regulatory bodies governing Solar PV sector in covered countries.Moreover, the report provides recent tenders and contracts related to the market and major upcoming Solar PV projects.



The report also provides detailed profiles on major manufacturers of solar PV inverters.



Scope

The report analyzes the solar PV inverters market.



Its scope includes -

- Market analysis over the historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) periods, with respect to value ($m) and volume (MW) by end user segments in global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Canada, Chile, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France and Italy) level.

- Recent tenders and contracts along with upcoming solar PV projects in key countries are also presented in the report. Profiles of the key companies manufacturing solar PV inverters are also presented in the report.

- Market drivers and restraints along with their impacts and overview of key policies and regulatory bodies governing the solar PV sector are provided.



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on solar PV inverters market.

- Develop strategies based on developments in the solar PV sector.

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on the activities of major competitors in the market.

- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.



