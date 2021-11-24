Solar PV Market size to grow by 142.64 GW | APAC to occupy 51% market share | Technavio

Know exact market size, growth variance, and future growth opportunities in the solar PV market by purchasing our full report.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy and favorable government regulations will drive the growth of the market. However, increasing number of alternative energy sources might hamper growth.

The declining cost of solar PV will create significant growth opportunities for market player. On the other hand, the intermittency in solar power generation will restrict the growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adani Green Energy Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. etc.

Competitive Analysis

The solar PV market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into utility, commercial, and residential.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

The market witnessed maximum demand for solar PV from the utility sector. The segment is driven by the increasing addition of utility-scale power PV capacity across the world. In terms of geography, APAC currently holds 51% of the global market share and will continue its dominance over the forecast period. China, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia are the key markets for solar PV in APAC. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Solar PV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.24% Market growth 2021-2025 142.64 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adani Green Energy Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

