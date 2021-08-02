Solar PV Tracker Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The solar PV tracker market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the rise in investments in renewable energy as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The Solar PV Tracker Market is segmented by technology (Solar PV, CSP), product (Single-axis trackers and Dual-axis trackers), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The declining cost of solar energy will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The solar PV tracker market covers the following areas:

Solar PV Tracker Market Sizing

Solar PV Tracker Market Forecast

Solar PV Tracker Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

Array Technologies Inc.

Convert Italia SpA.

First Solar Inc.

Heliogen Inc.

IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH

Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd.

NEXTracker Inc.

Soltec Energias Renovables S.L.

SunPower Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Single-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dual-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology placement

Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CSP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arctech Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

Array Technologies Inc.

Convert Italia SpA.

First Solar Inc.

Heliogen Inc.

IDEEMATEC Deutschland GmbH

Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd.

NEXTracker Inc.

Soltec Energias Renovables S.L.

SunPower Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

