Solar PV Tracker Market to grow by USD 7.43 Bn by 2026, Declining cost of solar energy to boost market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar PV tracker market is expected to grow by USD 7.43 billion, at a CAGR of 17.28% during the forecast period. The rise in investments in renewable energy, increasing government support and the declining cost of solar energy is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as intermittency in solar power generation, competition from alternative sources of energy, and high water requirement for CSP projects will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Solar PV Tracker Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2022-2026

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abengoa SA

AllEarth Renewables Inc

ArcelorMittal SA

Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd

Array Technologies Inc.

Convert Italia SpA

First Solar Inc.

GameChange Solar

Grupo Gransolar SL

Hao solar Co Ltd

IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH

Mahindra Susten .

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Solar PV Tracker Market Geographic Landscape

Product placement (single-axis trackers and dual-axis trackers)

Technology (solar PV and CSP)

Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

North America will account for 37% of market growth. One of the major markets in North America for solar PV trackers is the US. This region's market will grow less quickly than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the solar PV tracker market in North America would be aided by the falling cost of solar energy.

There will be a large increase in the single-axis tracker segment's solar PV tracker market share. In terms of market share, single-axis trackers dominated the solar PV tracker market in 2021 and are anticipated to do so again during the projected period. The cost of them is lower than that of dual-axis trackers. Buy Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Solar PV Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, AllEarth Renewables Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., Convert Italia SpA, First Solar Inc., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hao solar Co Ltd, IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra Susten., NEXtracker Inc, NOV Inc., Scorpius Trackers Pvt Ltd, Solar FlexRack, Soltec Energias Renovables SL, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Placement



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Placement

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Placement - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Product Placement - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Product Placement

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Product Placement



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Product Placement

5.3 Single axis tracker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Single axis tracker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Single axis tracker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Single axis tracker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Single axis tracker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dual-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Dual-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dual-axis trackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Dual-axis trackers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Dual-axis trackers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Product Placement

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Product Placement ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Solar PV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Solar PV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 CSP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on CSP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on CSP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on CSP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on CSP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd

Exhibit 103: Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd - Key offerings

11.4 Array Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 105: Array Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Array Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Array Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Convert Italia SpA

Exhibit 108: Convert Italia SpA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Convert Italia SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Convert Italia SpA - Key offerings

11.6 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 111: First Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: First Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: First Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Grupo Gransolar SL

Exhibit 116: Grupo Gransolar SL - Overview



Exhibit 117: Grupo Gransolar SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Grupo Gransolar SL - Key offerings

11.8 IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH

Exhibit 119: IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Mahindra Susten .

Exhibit 122: Mahindra Susten . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 123: Mahindra Susten . - Key offerings

11.10 NEXtracker Inc

Exhibit 124: NEXtracker Inc - Overview



Exhibit 125: NEXtracker Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: NEXtracker Inc - Key offerings

11.11 Soltec Energias Renovables SL

Exhibit 127: Soltec Energias Renovables SL - Overview



Exhibit 128: Soltec Energias Renovables SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Soltec Energias Renovables SL - Key offerings

11.12 SunPower Corp.

Exhibit 130: SunPower Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: SunPower Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: SunPower Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: SunPower Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

