Solar thermal market, Evolving Opportunities with Acciona SA and Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Technavio

Sep 27, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar thermal market is poised to grow by 167187.58 MW during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in investments in renewable energy. In addition, the solar thermal enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the Solar Thermal Market. The report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- Acciona SA
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- BrightSource Energy Inc
- ContourGlobal Plc
- Cosmosolar Ltd
- DEL PASO SOLAR SL
- Elianto Srl
- ENGIE SA
- General Electric Co
- GlassPoint
- GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH
- Heliodyne Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.
- Application
- Heat Generation
- Power Generation
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
The rise in investments in renewable energy, and thermal energy storage increases the operational time of CSP and the global energy transition will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the technical challenges associated with solar thermal technology, the decline in crude oil prices, and the intermittency of solar resources will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar thermal market report covers the following areas:
- Solar Thermal Market size
- Solar Thermal Market trends
- Solar Thermal Market industry analysis
This study identifies solar thermal enhanced oil recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the solar thermal market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist solar thermal market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the solar thermal market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the solar thermal market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar thermal market vendors
|
Solar Thermal Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
167187.58 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.27
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Turkey, China, Germany, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, BrightSource Energy Inc, ContourGlobal Plc, Cosmosolar Ltd, DEL PASO SOLAR SL, Elianto Srl, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co, GlassPoint, GREENoneTEC Solarindustrie GmbH, Heliodyne Inc., Nextera Energy Inc., Nobel International EAD, RIOGLASS SOLAR HOLDING SA, SR Energy, SunEarth Inc, SunMaxx Solar, TVP Solar, and Vaillant Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
