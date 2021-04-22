SolarFi Announces Houston Expansion as a Part of Greentown Labs Houston Opening

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarFi is excited to introduce our flagship product, Privé Pod to Houston, as part of the SolarFi Houston office expansion. As a Greentown Labs member, SolarFi will also be participating in the opening of Greentown Labs' newest facility in Houston on Earth Day on April 22nd.

"I am positive that our Privé Pods will support Houston's commitment to creating a sustainable, innovative, environmentally friendly future. Our Privé Pods offer a Covid-proof, climate controlled, VIP socially distanced experience. We are excited to be a part of Greentown Labs' launch in Houston." says Antonio Dixon, CEO of SolarFi.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, will speak, among other elected officials and partners. Located in the city's Innovation District, Greentown Houston will provide an opportunity for SolarFi to showcase its initiatives during the grand opening.

Houston businesses can use Privé pods for outdoor dining and event spaces, providing a safe and enclosed environment for patrons. The pods range in size from 6 feet by 4 feet to 16 feet by 8 feet and can accommodate up to 12 people. Privé pods are suitable for a wide range of uses from private dining in backyards to events in public parks.

About SolarFi

SolarFi is a northeastern cleantech company, with locations in Albany, New York City, and Boston. All Privé pods are made in New York and Massachusetts. Experience the magic of Privé pods at www.solar-fi.com

SOURCE SolarFi

