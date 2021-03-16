Solaris Appoints Kevin Thomson to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Thomson to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Thomson brings over 35 years of senior strategic mergers and acquisitions experience in the mining industry. Mr. Thomson currently serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Matters for Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") where he is involved in all matters of strategic significance, including the management of complex negotiations, development of corporate strategy, involvement in complex legal issues, and governance related matters. Prior to joining Barrick in 2014, Mr. Thomson was a senior partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP ("Davies Ward"), and was one of Canada's leading mergers and acquisitions lawyers where he advised many of Canada's largest and most successful public companies, including Barrick, on a number of industry leading transactions and also was a key strategic and legal advisor to a number of the country's leading private enterprises. Mr. Thomson was the longest standing member of the committee responsible for managing the Davies Ward firm.

Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the Board. His mergers and acquisition experience will be a valuable asset to the Board as we continue to progress the Warintza Project in south-eastern Ecuador."

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including statements made with respect to Mr. Thomson's mergers and acquisition experience being a valuable asset as we continue to progress the Warintza Project in south-eastern Ecuador. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company's ability to advance efforts at the Warintza Project and the extent to which the Company undertakes mergers and acquisition activities in the future. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

