Solaris Disinfection Inc. Introduces North America's First-Ever UV Disinfection Subscription Service

"Traditional models of healthcare capital procurement need to be challenged and that is exactly what we are doing with Subscribe. Simplify. by Solaris" says Val Ramanand, CEO, Solaris Disinfection Inc. "The subscription is all about the customer – combining the benefits of industry leading technology without tying up capital that can be put-to-use elsewhere in the hospital. We are proud to be able to offer life-saving technology in a package that improves access."

Subscriptions start at $995USD per month. The subscription price provides peace of mind for a hospital by including the following suite of services:

On-Site Training

Remote Systems Monitoring

Data Collection

Maintenance

Software Upgrades

Ability to upgrade ever 24-months

Through Subscribe. Simplify. by Solaris, the subscriber has the ability to upgrade to a new Lytbot unit, free of charge, as early as 24-months in, or keep their existing unit for the full 36-month subscription.

The first Lytbot units available in North America via the Subscribe. Simplify. service carry the all new Maxpulse 2.0 pulsed UV electronics, meaning high-efficacy performance coupled with intuitive technology.

MaxpulseTM 2.0 represents a major evolution from the first generation technology. "Our germ killing efficacy is a function of time and energy. By increasing the energy output in each 3 or 5 minute cycle, we can improve effectiveness" said Ramanand. "Without sharing all the secrets, MaxpulseTM 2.0 delivers energy at a flash-rate between 5 and 15 Hz, while dramatically increasing the power per pulse. Doing so increases our energy output up to 25% in each cycle. And with the beauty of our connected technology, all current subscriber units will be automatically updated."

Acquiring best-in-class technology has never been this easy, giving hospitals a flexible and dynamic option. All the hospital needs to think about is where they want to use life-saving UV technology next.

SOURCE Solaris Disinfection Inc.

Related Links

https://solarislyt.com/

