Solaris Files La Verde Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces the filing of a technical report for La Verde further to its news release of May 12, 2021. As La Verde has been on care and maintenance since 2016, the Company filed an early exploration stage technical report for the project and there are therefore currently no mineral resources at the project.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project in Mexico.

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.

Related Links

https://www.solarisresources.com

