Solay App Announces Integration with Revinate

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resort Technologies, LLC, proudly announces their product, Solay, is now integrated with Revinate through an open API connection. Solay is an intuitive mobile and web application for guests that eliminates the hassle and stress of unreserved pool and beach seating at hotels, resorts, and cruise lines. It offers hospitality partners a new revenue stream and the ability to manage safer social distancing for their guests.

The API integration between Solay and Revinate allows Hotels & Resorts to create more targeted and powerful marketing campaigns with the incorporation of pool & beach seating and cabana rental reservation details into the Revinate platform. Hoteliers using Revinate now have the ability to capture bookings and reservation information from the Solay App into Revinate. This will create richer guest profiles and allow hotels to leverage the data for smarter segmentation and personalization of marketing communications.

"We are very excited to welcome Solay into our partner network for the benefit of our customers. Our aim is to supply hotels with the best understanding of their guest and Solay offers valuable data for both resident and day guests, that allows hotels to enrich their guest data." – Thomas Landen, Director of Partnerships at Revinate.

"In today's world, the demand for touchless technology and the opportunity for hoteliers to drive additional revenue drove us to create Solay. Partnering with Revinate was a logical next step to allow hotels to maximize their benefit of the Solay App." – Amanda Abbott, CEO & Founder of Solay.

Hotels, Resorts, Cruise Lines, and Virtual Concierges can sign up for the Solay service at www.solayapp.com or request a Revinate demo at www.revinate.com .

Additional Inquiries:

Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

About Resort Technologies, LLC

Resort Technologies, LLC, is a San Diego-based technology firm founded in 2019 to develop innovative technology solutions in the hospitality space. Most notably, the company focuses on addressing inefficiencies in the market of resort guest experiences. The company will be announcing new features to the Solay App along with continued development plans for hospitality technology solutions in the future. Sleep in, your seat is set.

About Solay

Solay is an innovative SaaS software solution providing contactless pool and beach seating reservations and inventory management for Hotels and Cruise Lines. The Solay App is a seating reservation tool used by overnight guests that generates real time information to Hotels & Cruise Line Management staff. Solay utilizes customized property information and seating maps, organizing the logistics of social distancing among registered guests when they enjoy pools and beaches. Solay has a totally contactless reservation and check-in process on each user's individual mobile device and does not require any other integrations or technology solutions to operate. As an effective way to manage vacation experiences through the challenges of COVID-19, Solay promotes reassurance and increases the confidence of guests. Hotel & Cruise Line Management staff can now operate with peace of mind knowing Solay provides a system to support property and guest needs alike at pools or beaches, without the uncertainty of a first come, first served model.

About Revinate

Revinate is the global leader in guest data management and intelligence, bringing hotels closer to their guests. Founded in 2009, Revinate counts tens of thousands of the world's leading hotels as customers and has won numerous awards for its software as a service (SaaS) solutions, including 2019 and 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product by Hotel Tech Report. For more information, visit www.revinate.com.

