Solay App Provides Social Distancing Technology for Resort Pools & Beaches

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resort Technologies, LLC, proudly announces the iOS initial release of its mobile technology solution, Solay, available now for download in the App Store. The Solay App provides Resorts & Hotels with a free inventory management system to set up overnight guests with reserved seats placed 6 feet apart at pools and beaches. Offering a contactless solution to maintain social distancing, Resorts & Hotels utilizing Solay contribute to a safer return to travel and experience greater ease in adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Solay App is a seating reservation tool used by overnight guests that generates real time information to Hotels & Resorts. Solay utilizes customized property information and seating maps, organizing the logistics of social distancing among Hotel & Resort registered guests when they enjoy pools and beaches. Solay has a no contact reservation and check-in process on each user's individual iPhone and does not require any other integrations or property technology solutions. As an effective way to manage vacation experiences through the challenges of COVID-19, the Solay service will promote reassurance and increase confidence of guests vacationing at Hotels & Resorts. Resort & Hotel Management staff can re-open with peace of mind knowing Solay provides a cost-free system to support property and guest needs alike at pools and beaches without the uncertainty of a first come, first served model.

Solay is also proud to announce all user fees are currently waived to help support hospitality and encourage vacationers to enjoy leisure time again. The Solay App was established to allow the pure essence of the word "vacation" to be embodied in the guest experience. Solay, a better experience for all.

Solay is now available for free download in the iOS App Store. More information can be found online at www.solayapp.com or by sending inquiries to [email protected]

About Resort Technologies, LLC

Resort Technologies, LLC, is a San Diego-based technology firm founded in 2019 to develop innovative technology solutions in the hospitality space. Most notably, the company focuses on addressing inefficiencies in the market of resort guest experiences. The company will be announcing new features to the solay™ app along with continued development plans for hospitality technology solutions in the future. Sleep in, your seat is set.

