Soldier Ride Across America: How Wounded Warrior Project Prepares Riders For Success

"We want to ensure warriors' success by helping them prepare both physically and mentally," said Adam Faine, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Soldier Ride® manager.





The Logistics



Soldier Ride Across America starts in New York City and ends in San Diego. The coast-to-coast ride will take 30 days to complete.





"This ride is different from other Wounded Warrior Project-supported Soldier Rides that happen locally," Adam explained. "We knew we would be covering 3,300 miles across the entire country, so we divided cyclists into three regional teams of 12, which will each ride one-third of the country."





Within each team, there are four groups of three warriors with similar riding experience.





The Gear



WWP provides state-of-the-art cycling equipment to injured service members at no cost, including adaptive hand cycles, trikes, and bicycles to accommodate various needs.





The cyclists came from of a pool of riders across the U.S. who have participated in other WWP rides. They attended a training camp together and received support while training on their own.





Soldier Ride Across America riders have meters installed on their bikes. The metrics are tracked on an app called Strava, used by mainstream cyclists and runners.

The Gain



"We work with each individual before the ride to prepare them for a good experience that both challenges them and helps them grow," said James Herrera, WWP Physical Health and Wellness director. "We have seen many positive outcomes of Soldier Ride, including mental health improvement, better sleep, lower stress levels, and a reduction in medications. We work for months to prepare them to succeed both mentally and physically."

