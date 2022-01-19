Soldier Systems Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increased Deployment by the Military Segment to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Soldier Systems Market study

Soldier Systems market size to increase by USD 4.04 billion at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2021 and 2026

3.21% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

33% market growth to originate in North America during the forecast period

Dominant vendors include ASELSAN AS, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, and others

Soldier Systems Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The soldier systems market share growth by the military segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the advances in VR and AR technologies that help in training and stimulation. In addition, the increase in the adoption of radar systems in military applications for ground-based detection, weather sensing, and navigation and mapping of military aircraft will also drive the growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Soldier Systems Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The key factor driving the global soldier systems market growth is the increased deployment by the military segment. The rapid advances in VR and AR technologies will revolutionize army training by delivering mission-critical situational awareness. AR can provide useful information, such as enemy location to soldiers within their line of sight hence, it is extensively used for training and simulation purposes. The government of many countries has increased spending on training to seize an opportunity to augment the readiness of soldier systems. For instance, the US Army has deployed a new AR heads-up display technology that makes modern warfare feel like a first-person video shooter. The increased deployment of soldier systems across the military sector is projected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, one of the major challenges to the global soldier systems market growth is the defense budget cuts affecting procurement patterns. The lack of financial resources will be an issue as countries are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several sectors have been exposed to critical damage, which requires massive government interventions for revival. The budget constraints and prioritization of near-term readiness over modernization will negatively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Soldier Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.04 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Russian Federation, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

