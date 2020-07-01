Sole Source Capital Names Sumil Menon as Head of Investor Relations

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sole Source Capital LLC ("Sole Source" or the "Firm"), an industrial-focused private equity firm providing capital to North American lower-middle market companies, today announced the appointment of Sumil Menon as Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Menon will lead the Firm's investor relations and fundraising efforts.

Mr. Menon brings more than 15 years of experience to Sole Source and has a proven track record of successfully developing, launching, and executing strategic fundraising and investor relations initiatives. Prior to joining Sole Source, Mr. Menon spent nearly a decade at Crescent Capital Group, an alternative asset manager, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Business Development. During his time at Crescent Capital Group, Mr. Menon was instrumental in more than tripling the firm's assets under management, which by 2020 totaled nearly $30 billion. Previously, Mr. Menon served as an Associate on the Business Development and Institutional Relationship Management team at Wilshire Associates. He began his career at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

"We are pleased to welcome a talented investor relations professional of Sumil's caliber to the Sole Source team," said David Fredston, Managing Partner of Sole Source Capital. "With deep institutional relationships around the world and significant experience managing numerous capital raises, Sumil will play a key role in fostering investor engagement and articulating our differentiated strategy. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue executing on our proven strategy and delivering meaningful value to our investors."

"Sole Source is an impressive firm with a disciplined and recession resistant investment strategy, unparalleled sourcing capabilities, and a strong reputation of success in partnering with leading lower-middle market companies," said Mr. Menon. "I am excited to join the team at such a dynamic time for the industry and look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to further strengthen the Firm's investor relations program and support Sole Source's investors across the globe."

Sole Source targets North American companies with between $5 million and $20 million of EBITDA and focuses on management buyouts, corporate divestitures, and founder/family owned businesses in defensive end-markets. The Firm backs leading management teams that will benefit from its operating and M&A capabilities, and has a strong track record of delivering exceptional returns. In May 2020, Sole Source acquired Supply Chain Services, the final platform investment in SSC Partners I. Other investments include Worldwide Produce, Individual FoodService, and Premier Flow Control, among others.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is an operationally-focused lower-middle market private equity firm that targets investments in high-growth industrial sub-sectors including precision manufacturing, diversified distribution, and industrial services. Sole Source seeks to partner with strong management teams and founder-owned businesses that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Sole Source Capital LLC

Related Links

http://solesourcecapital.com

