Solectrac Electric Tractors Launches Investment Campaign

Solectrac is currently selling a 30 HP 4-WD compact electric tractor and a 40 HP utility tractor while developing its eFarmer model for row crops and a 70 HP model for more demanding tasks. These climate-smart electric tractors have the power and torque to outperform diesels at low speeds and match their performance at higher speeds. They are built to be used anywhere diesel tractors currently function, including small farms, vineyards, greenhouses and livestock operations, as well as for park maintenance.

Solectrac's battery packs can be charged from the electric grid or directly from clean renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind or micro hydro to eliminate GHG emissions and fossil fuel use. The battery can also provide power during utility interruptions and offers a convenient back up to run essential loads in homes, clinics, schools, and emergency shelters.

Solectrac, a Certified B Corp, partnered with Start Engine for this fundraising campaign, "because the platform has been both supportive and successful working with environmentally friendly companies that are on the road to producing substantial change toward a sustainable future," noted Christiane Heckeroth, CCO.

Solectrac was nominated for Innovator of the Year 2019 at the Canada Farm Progress Show in Regina, Canada and received the 2019 Innovation Award from Escorts of India. As other North American tractor companies are just getting started with R&D for electric tractors, Solectrac has already been producing and selling its tractors in the United States, Canada and Norway.

Solectrac launches its campaign in a market that is focused on the "green economy," with little competition. "Solectrac represents the very future of agriculture and the start of an electric tractor revolution," Dr. Roger Hoy, Director of the Nebraska National Tractor Testing Laboratory. Solectrac is clearly positioned to grab the attention of investors and may just be "the future of farming."

SOURCE Solectrac, Inc.

