Solek Group and Natixis Sign $85.25M Facility to Finance a Selected Portfolio of Photovoltaic Plants in Chile

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solek Group, through its Chilean subsidiaries ("Solek"), and Natixis as Sole Lead Arranger, Hedge Provider, LC Issuing Bank and Administrative Agent, have signed a US $85.25 million senior secured facility for a portfolio of solar photovoltaic plants in Chile totaling at least 110MW. This marks Natixis' first transaction with Solek, which was fully underwritten by Natixis.

Solek's portfolio consists of solar projects that will operate under Chile's special regime for distributed generation projects (known as "PMGD"). Each of the PMGD projects in the portfolio will have a capacity of up to 9 MWAc and be entitled to sell its energy output at the regulated stabilized price. The financing structure provides Solek the flexibility to add other projects to the portfolio, subject to meeting pre-defined eligibility criteria.

Mr. Zdenek Sobotka, CEO of Solek, commented: "I trust this facility is only the beginning of our successful cooperation with Natixis. This loan is an expression of trust in our business and recognition of its success in Chile. Solek is committed to continue delivering renewable energy solutions in the most attractive markets on a global basis."

"Natixis has dedicated a consistent and increasing focus on the LatAm region and the development of PMGD projects," said Ben Koehler, Executive Director, Infrastructure & Energy Finance at Natixis. "With this transaction, our eighth PMGD term financing as Sole Lead Arranger in the last two years, we are solidifying our position as a leading financial institution and further strengthening our commitment to clients in the power sector and the infrastructure space more broadly."

The PMGD regime was created in 2005, with the goal of incentivizing more distributed and greener electricity generation. The projects in the Solek PMGD portfolio also contribute to Chile's broader energy transition as the country gradually retires coal plants on its way towards the long-term goal of carbon­ neutrality.

About Solek

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, Solek is an experienced vertically integrated developer, owner and manager of solar power plants. The Company's largest presence is in Chile, with additional projects in the Czech Republic and Romania. The Company delivered its first PMGD project in Chile in 2016 and has since established a prominent presence in the country's PMGD space. Solek currently employs 180 professionals, of which 115 are based in Chile.

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management , corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE's networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3 (1 of €12.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratid 1 of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+ / Moody's: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

1 1 Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in

Figures as at 31 December 2020

