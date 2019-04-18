Solera Health Adds A Diverse Group of Established Business Leaders to Company Advisory Board

PHOENIX, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, an integrated benefits network, today announced the addition of four prominent business leaders to the company's advisory board. Esther Dyson, executive founder of Way to Wellville, Aaron Z. Cooper, president for North America at Groupon, Tami Graham, former director of global benefits strategy with Intel Corporation, and Susan Burden, former chief executive officer of the Beach Cities Health District in Southern California, come to the position at a pivotal time for the organization as it looks to extend the success of its network model beyond diabetes prevention to address health holistically so members can not only get well but stay well. This includes new focus areas such as social determinants of health (SDOH) and behavioral health.

Esther, Aaron, Tami and Susan join existing Solera board members including – Kathleen Sebelius, Maureen O'Connor, Jimmy Lee, Liana LIanov – who are committed to supporting the organization's mission to change lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The collective group of industry visionaries will prove critical as the company looks to support a broader ecosystem of community and digital network partners while advancing Solera's strategy for matching health plan members to a wider range of programs for monitoring, managing and improving their health outside of the four walls of a clinical setting.

"The Solera Health executive management team is thrilled to welcome Esther, Aaron, Tami and Susan to the company's growing advisory board," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "The depth and breadth of their unique professional experiences in the healthcare, payor and consumer sectors will be invaluable as we take our unique and proven business model beyond diabetes and into holistic health. They will advance the company's approach to addressing social determinants of health as well as enhancing consumer experience and engagement."

Esther Dyson is the executive founder of Wellville, a 10-year project to show the long-term value, both social and financial, of investing in health. The Wellville team is accomplishing this by coaching leaders in five U.S. communities who are working to improve the physical, mental and financial health of their residents advising local leaders on scaling local initiatives in areas such as early childhood development, diabetes/obesity reduction, mental health support/trauma-informed care. The organization advocates a data-rich approach with learning and accountability along the way.

"I'm delighted to join the Solera Advisory Board because I believe I can provide support around the company's mission to implement scalable models to improve individual and community health," said Esther Dyson.

Aaron Z. Cooper serves as president for North America at Groupon where he has oversight of the company's local, travel and goods businesses in the U.S. and Canada. Earlier in his Groupon tenure, Cooper served as chief marketing officer, head of global travel, head of North America goods and head of North America services. Prior to joining Groupon, Cooper held a variety of marketing and leadership positions at Orbitz and optionsXpress.

"To date, I've been very impressed by the Solera Health leadership team, board, advisors and investors that Brenda has assembled in support of the company's efforts to improve the lives of the people it serves," said Aaron Cooper. "As the organization looks to elevate both patient engagement and experience, I believe the company can benefit from my years of product, marketing and general management experience across multiple consumer industries at the multi-billion-dollar level and at a global scale."

Tami Graham, former director of global benefits strategy with Intel Corporation, brings a wealth of experience from the employer "purchaser" lens to the Solera advisory board. Anchored by her passion for innovation, Graham drove material savings for Intel, while expanding industry standards and developing many award-winning programs that enriched the lives of Intel employees across the globe.

"With this board appointment, I am excited about the endless possibilities to support Solera Health in driving innovation and delivering amazing, outcomes-focused, user-centric experiences across the continuum of integrated health, social determinants of health and behavioral health," said Tami Graham.

Susan Burden currently serves as a senior advisor in private practice supporting organizations striving to measurably improve community health. Prior to her current practice, Burden was chief executive officer of the Beach Cities Health District in Southern California where she provided executive direction to over 20 community strategies designed to improve total community health. The key community success evolved in the lowering of childhood obesity in the service area from 20% to under 7%. Part of the health solution was the introduction of the first large scale Blue Zones Project in the United States.

"Solera Health is viewed as a key innovator in the critical work of improving community health through technology," said Susan Burden. "In my new board member position, I look forward to supporting the company's efforts to create better outcomes in population health."

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly-fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique health goals, needs and preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

