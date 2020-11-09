Solera Health Launches Tobacco Cessation Program with Blue Shield of California on Wellvolution

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, the premier platform for addressing chronic conditions, today announced the launch of its Tobacco Cessation program with Blue Shield of California on Wellvolution. Wellvolution is part of Blue Shield of California's Health Reimagined initiative, which seeks to transform health care through innovation and technology. Wellvolution, which is available for no additional cost for BSC members, was relaunched with a focus on digital therapeutics programs in June 2019 with Solera and has already enrolled more than 24,000 members since then in programs for diabetes prevention, diabetes management and weight management.

The onset of COVID-19 has highlighted the dangers of tobacco consumption and respiratory illness. According to a recent study from the University of California-San Francisco, smokers are almost twice as likely to suffer a severe case of COVID versus non-smokers. With overall tobacco usage nearing a national average of 20percent (CDC, November 2019) this is an epidemic that needs addressing immediately. Smoking continues to be the number one preventable cause of death and disease in the United States (Surgeon General report, 2018), accounting for nearly one in five deaths annually (NEJM, October 22, 2020) . More than 55percent of smokers attempt to quit each year, yet only about 7percent are successful (CDC, Fact Sheet).

"Solera is excited to expand our relationship with Blue Shield of California to roll out Tobacco Cessation - this timely and critical new program on Wellvolution," says Mary Langowski, CEO of Solera. "Our big differentiator is that we carefully vet and curate the best-in-class evidence-based lifestyle interventions in the market and match those to members who fit that style of program, thereby delivering the highest success rates possible. By helping BSC members quit, they are adding back years of life."

At launch, Solera's key network providers for Tobacco Cessation are Click Therapeutics, eMindful and Truth Initiative. These award-winning programs were designed in conjunction with leading medical centers from around the country, such as the Mayo Clinic and Duke University, and offer interventions consistent with recommendations from the US Public Health Service, USPSTF and the U.S. Surgeon General. They were selected after an extensive review process that focused on a proven history of results. Participants in these programs historically have shown five to eight times greater quit rates than the baseline average. Each member who joins will receive no-cost nicotine replacement therapy and ongoing coaching as part of the program.

"Adding Tobacco Cessation continues Wellvolution's mission of offering Blue Shield of California members personalized, world-class health and well-being solutions for chronic conditions," says Bryce Williams, Vice President of Mind Body Medicine at Blue Shield of California. "Building on Solera's solutions for Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management and Weight Management we are delighted to deepen our relationship with them to launch this important offering, especially during the time of COVID. We know tobacco use is a deadly epidemic, exacerbated by stress, so it is more critical now than ever for us to help consumers stop."

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company has built a dynamic platform that provides intensive, evidence-based, lifestyle and behavioral social interventions to impact the costliest chronic conditions in the country. Solera's marketplace strategically matches consumers to curated disease prevention with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers delivering the most meaningful health outcomes. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com .

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 6,800 employees, more than $20 billion in annual revenue and 4.3 million members. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medi-Cal and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have a positive impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit the News Center at www.news.blueshieldca.com .

