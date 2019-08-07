Solgaard Launches SHORE-TEX™ Accessories Collection Made From Upcycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Solgaard's pioneering innovations follows the previous pledge by the company to remove five pounds of plastic waste from the ocean for every product purchased. By the end of 2019, Solgaard is already committed to pull a minimum of 136,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic, with a goal to remove 1 million pounds by the end of 2020.

In a commitment to further revolutionize its supply chain and sourcing practices, Solgaard removed all single use plastics from its shipping processes as of May 2019 and will have eliminated all single use plastics from its entire supply chain in 2020.

Created by Solgaard Founder and sustainable product entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard, SHORE-TEX™ is made from plastic waste collected from beaches and riverways in the Philippines. Upon collection, the plastic is then cleaned, processed into flakes and heated into pellets, before being stretched into a yarn like fiber and woven into a functional fabric.

"We are empowering our fellow global citizens to shop responsibly with SHORE-TEX™ and choose sustainability without giving up premium quality. said Adrian Solgaard, Founder and CEO of Solgaard. "Our mantra; 'Sustainability that's accessible to all" remains at the forefront of everything that we do. Solgaard's mission since inception has been to offer premium products that improve your life on the go - all of which are ethically made, sustainably sourced, and at accessible price point."

THE COLLECTION:

SHORE-TEX™ Daypack ($95)

Following its initial debut on Kickstarter in October 2018 – the responsibly sourced and ethically produced everyday backpack is engineered to enhance the lives of today's global citizens by addressing their everyday needs. The convenient features integrated into the revolutionary eco-friendly Daypack design include hidden passport pockets, secret strap pockets, stretchy side pockets for reusable water bottles, and drop-proof laptop storage.

SHORE-TEX™ Solar Sling ($55 - $125 including Solarbank)

A convenient, compact and on-trend driven fanny pack accessory was thoughtfully designed to accommodate and safely organize one's personal items and essentials. As with all Solgaard accessories, the Solar Sling was designed to seamlessly integrate with the Solgaard Solarbank (power bank + solar unit) and Solarbank Boombox (power bank + solar unit + Bluetooth speaker.)

SHORE-TEX™ Lifepack ($195)

The flagship solar powered and anti-theft backpack by Solgaard is now also available in the brand's revolutionary new SHORE-TEX™ textile fabric. Lifepack is compatible with SOLARBANK, SOLARBANK BOOMBOX, and includes the Solgaard patented anti-theft cable lock.

The Solgaard SHORE-TEX™ unisex bag and backpack collection launches August 7, 2019 on www.solgaard.co.

ABOUT SOLGAARD:

A design driven, sustainable luxury brand always ready for adventure - Solgaard enhances life on-the-go with premium gear for global citizens, while making a positive impact on the planet. Founded in 2016 by Canadian-Norwegian entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard, the brand pulls 5lbs of ocean bound plastic for each item sold. Solgaard is headquartered in New York City. Learn more: www.solgaard.co.

