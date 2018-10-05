Solid 21 And Hublot Resolve Dispute

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot of America, Inc. and Solid 21, Inc., hereby announce that they have fully and finally resolved all disputes between them. In that connection, Hublot recognizes that Solid 21 has a registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the use of "RED GOLD®" as a trademark in connection with watches and jewelry and that such registration has become incontestable under Section 15 of the Lanham Act. Neither party will have any further comment on their dispute or its resolution.

