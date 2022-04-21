Solid State Battery Market Size to grow by USD 550.68 million | Growing Requirement for Long-range EVs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Solid State Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Grid storage, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growing requirement for long-range EVs is driving the global solid state battery market growth. Governments of countries such as China and the US are giving incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits to further promote the sales of EVs. Solid-state batteries are lightweight and have a high energy density, as they contain solid electrodes and electrolytes that are non-flammable.

The declining Li-ion battery prices are challenging the global solid state battery market growth. Advantages of Li-ion batteries include low maintenance, low discharge, light weight, and high energy storage potential, which support their use in modern applications. Recent developments in the Li-ion battery technology have increased the application of this battery for EVs and data centers applications. The decline in the prices of the Li-ion batteries will drive the sales of Li-ion batteries and improve the market growth. This would impede the growth of the global solid-state battery market to an extent during the forecast period.

Major Solid State Battery Companies:

BrightVolt

Cymbet Corp.

Dyson Ltd.

Factorial Energy

Front Edge Technology Inc.

General Motors Co.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Ilika PLC

Ion Storage Systems

Johnson Energy Storage Inc.

LG Energy Solution

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Poly Plus Battery Co.

Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc

QuantumScape Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Solid Power Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Toyota Motor Corp.

TDK Corp.

Solid State Battery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grid storage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Solid State Battery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Governments and automotive manufacturers are making efforts to promote the EV industry due to growing environmental concerns as well as to reduce the extensive dependency on fossil fuels for operating vehicles. This will drive the solid state battery market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the solid state batteries market in APAC.

Solid State Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 57.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 550.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BrightVolt, Cymbet Corp., Dyson Ltd., Factorial Energy, Front Edge Technology Inc., General Motors Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Ilika PLC, Ion Storage Systems, Johnson Energy Storage Inc., LG Energy Solution, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Solid Power Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and TDK Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

