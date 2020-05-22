Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review of 260,004 Documents

The "Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review discusses technical options that are pursued by key commercial lithium-ion battery players to build solid-state Li-ion batteries for an increasing number of applications (IoT, medical devices, consumer electronics, electric vehicles/trains, stationary applications).

A machine learning supported screening of the global patent literature for commercial relevance provides the basis for unique insights, which have been condensed into an innovation decision tree and a gap analysis (liquid vs. solid electrolyte Li-ion batteries).

Report Scope

  • This review is based on a machine learning supported screening of 260,004 patent documents.
  • 23 decision tree diagrams illustrate how R&D players have made a variety of choices as to which concepts, materials, processes, architectures to pursue.
  • The review includes a discussion of 11 current and 24 prospective solid-state lithium-ion battery suppliers, as well as of 6 materials & technology suppliers.
  • Key solid-state battery patent families by 38 additional companies are listed with links to the full text.

Innovation decision tree diagrams allow for a comprehensive understanding as to how R&D decisions diverge or are similar between different protagonists. By understanding the weaknesses and strengths of different innovators, unique R&D programs can be defined that study unexplored areas based on a well-adjusted resource allocation that makes time-to-market targets achievable.

Key Highlights

A key highlight is that this review condenses the global R&D effort in the area of solid-state Li-ion batteries into easy to understand graphs. Connections and divergences can be identified between players that are very different in geographical location or size.

A deep dive on cathode/solid electrolyte interface engineering options provides for inspiration as to how the longevity of solid-state Li-ion batteries can be further improved.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. About the Author

3. Introduction

  • Focus of this Review
  • Solid-State vs. Liquid Li-Ion Batteries

4. The Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Market Today

5. Battery Technology Adoption Framework

  • Application Requirements & Industrial Logic
  • Electronics - Integrated Circuits
  • Medical Implants
  • Electronics - Mobile Computing
  • Automotive & Rolling Stock (Train) Applications
  • Patent Portfolio Readiness Level (PPRL)
  • Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents

6. Innovation Decision Tree

  • Solid Electrolytes - Concepts
  • Solid Electrolytes - Zirconium-Containing
  • Solid Electrolytes - Phosphate-Based
  • Solid Electrolytes - Boron-Containing
  • Solid Electrolytes - Lithium Oxide/Lithium Hydroxide Glasses
  • Solid Electrolytes - Inorganic Sulfides
  • Solid Electrolytes - Silica/Silicate-Based
  • Solid Electrolytes - Others
  • Solid Electrolytes - Organic Polymers
  • Lithium Salts Used in Combination with Solid/Polymer Electrolytes
  • Liquid and Solid Organic Molecules that have been Combined with Solid Electrolytes
  • Deposition Processes to Produce Solid Electrolyte Films
  • Solid Electrolyte Binders
  • Cathode Binders used in Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
  • Cathode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
  • Cathode Additives for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
  • Anode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
  • Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design
  • Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design - Concepts
  • Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Modules
  • Packaging Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cells
  • Applications Targeted with Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
  • Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Patents that Focus on Increasing Reliability

7. Technology Gap Assessment - Liquid vs. Solid Electrolytes

  • Inherent Safety - Key Risk Factors
  • Energy Density - Cathode & Anode Material Selections
  • Power Density - Li-Ion Conductivity of Solid Electrolytes
  • Longevity - Risk of Crack Formation & Chemical Instability
  • Battery Size
  • Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes - Costs
  • Opportunities for Hybrid Liquid/Solid Electrolyte Cells & Modules

8. Predictions

9. Assessment of Companies

  • Suppliers of Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries (Mass Production or Wide Sampling for Homologation Purposes)
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • ProLogium
  • TDK/ATL
  • NGK Insulators
  • FDK/Fujitsu
  • Qingtao Kunshan
  • Hitachi Shipbuilding (Hitachi Zosen)
  • Blue Solutions
  • Ilika Technologies
  • Front Edge Technology
  • Cymbet
  • Prospective Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Suppliers
  • Toyota
  • LG Chemical
  • Panasonic
  • Bosch/Seeo
  • Samsung
  • Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors
  • BYD
  • IBM
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Toshiba
  • Furukawa Battery
  • Hitachi
  • Lishen
  • QuantumScape/VW
  • BMW
  • NGK Spark Plugs
  • Seiko Epson
  • I TEN
  • BASF/Sion Power
  • Ionic Materials
  • Solid Power
  • Medtronic
  • Johnson Battery Technologies
  • BrightVolt
  • Materials & Technology Suppliers (Current & Prospective)
  • Fujifilm
  • Idemitsu Kosan
  • Nippon Zeon
  • Toppan Printing
  • Hydro Qubec
  • Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical

10. Deep Dive - Options to Stabilize the Positive Electrode/Electrolyte Interface

11. Key Patent Families by 38 Additional Companies

12. Appendix: Patent Analysis & Validation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc9vkh

