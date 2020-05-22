Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review of 260,004 Documents
DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid-State Lithium-Ion Battery Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This review discusses technical options that are pursued by key commercial lithium-ion battery players to build solid-state Li-ion batteries for an increasing number of applications (IoT, medical devices, consumer electronics, electric vehicles/trains, stationary applications).
A machine learning supported screening of the global patent literature for commercial relevance provides the basis for unique insights, which have been condensed into an innovation decision tree and a gap analysis (liquid vs. solid electrolyte Li-ion batteries).
Report Scope
- This review is based on a machine learning supported screening of 260,004 patent documents.
- 23 decision tree diagrams illustrate how R&D players have made a variety of choices as to which concepts, materials, processes, architectures to pursue.
- The review includes a discussion of 11 current and 24 prospective solid-state lithium-ion battery suppliers, as well as of 6 materials & technology suppliers.
- Key solid-state battery patent families by 38 additional companies are listed with links to the full text.
Reasons to Buy
Innovation decision tree diagrams allow for a comprehensive understanding as to how R&D decisions diverge or are similar between different protagonists. By understanding the weaknesses and strengths of different innovators, unique R&D programs can be defined that study unexplored areas based on a well-adjusted resource allocation that makes time-to-market targets achievable.
Key Highlights
A key highlight is that this review condenses the global R&D effort in the area of solid-state Li-ion batteries into easy to understand graphs. Connections and divergences can be identified between players that are very different in geographical location or size.
A deep dive on cathode/solid electrolyte interface engineering options provides for inspiration as to how the longevity of solid-state Li-ion batteries can be further improved.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. About the Author
3. Introduction
- Focus of this Review
- Solid-State vs. Liquid Li-Ion Batteries
4. The Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Market Today
5. Battery Technology Adoption Framework
- Application Requirements & Industrial Logic
- Electronics - Integrated Circuits
- Medical Implants
- Electronics - Mobile Computing
- Automotive & Rolling Stock (Train) Applications
- Patent Portfolio Readiness Level (PPRL)
- Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
6. Innovation Decision Tree
- Solid Electrolytes - Concepts
- Solid Electrolytes - Zirconium-Containing
- Solid Electrolytes - Phosphate-Based
- Solid Electrolytes - Boron-Containing
- Solid Electrolytes - Lithium Oxide/Lithium Hydroxide Glasses
- Solid Electrolytes - Inorganic Sulfides
- Solid Electrolytes - Silica/Silicate-Based
- Solid Electrolytes - Others
- Solid Electrolytes - Organic Polymers
- Lithium Salts Used in Combination with Solid/Polymer Electrolytes
- Liquid and Solid Organic Molecules that have been Combined with Solid Electrolytes
- Deposition Processes to Produce Solid Electrolyte Films
- Solid Electrolyte Binders
- Cathode Binders used in Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
- Cathode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
- Cathode Additives for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
- Anode Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
- Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design
- Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cell Design - Concepts
- Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Modules
- Packaging Materials for Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Cells
- Applications Targeted with Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries
- Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Patents that Focus on Increasing Reliability
7. Technology Gap Assessment - Liquid vs. Solid Electrolytes
- Inherent Safety - Key Risk Factors
- Energy Density - Cathode & Anode Material Selections
- Power Density - Li-Ion Conductivity of Solid Electrolytes
- Longevity - Risk of Crack Formation & Chemical Instability
- Battery Size
- Raw Materials & Manufacturing Processes - Costs
- Opportunities for Hybrid Liquid/Solid Electrolyte Cells & Modules
8. Predictions
9. Assessment of Companies
- Suppliers of Solid-State Li-Ion Batteries (Mass Production or Wide Sampling for Homologation Purposes)
- Murata Manufacturing
- ProLogium
- TDK/ATL
- NGK Insulators
- FDK/Fujitsu
- Qingtao Kunshan
- Hitachi Shipbuilding (Hitachi Zosen)
- Blue Solutions
- Ilika Technologies
- Front Edge Technology
- Cymbet
- Prospective Solid-State Li-Ion Battery Suppliers
- Toyota
- LG Chemical
- Panasonic
- Bosch/Seeo
- Samsung
- Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors
- BYD
- IBM
- Hitachi Chemical
- Toshiba
- Furukawa Battery
- Hitachi
- Lishen
- QuantumScape/VW
- BMW
- NGK Spark Plugs
- Seiko Epson
- I TEN
- BASF/Sion Power
- Ionic Materials
- Solid Power
- Medtronic
- Johnson Battery Technologies
- BrightVolt
- Materials & Technology Suppliers (Current & Prospective)
- Fujifilm
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Nippon Zeon
- Toppan Printing
- Hydro Qubec
- Asahi Kasei/Asahi Chemical
10. Deep Dive - Options to Stabilize the Positive Electrode/Electrolyte Interface
11. Key Patent Families by 38 Additional Companies
12. Appendix: Patent Analysis & Validation
