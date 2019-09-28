Solid Surface Countertops Gain Share in Asia - Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid surface – the world's leading countertop material – accounted for 21% of the demand in area terms in 2018 and is forecast to see sales advances of 3.0% per year through 2023 to 113 million square meters.

Solid surface will see its share of global sales expand primarily due to the Asia/Pacific market, which accounts for over two-thirds of all demand for solid surface countertops. Demand is supported by significant local manufacturing capacity, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea. Within the region:

Demand for solid surface countertops will grow in India , as average income levels will remain low, and first-time homebuyers will opt for solid surface because it is more affordable than other countertop materials.

, as average income levels will remain low, and first-time homebuyers will opt for solid surface because it is more affordable than other countertop materials. China will continue to see steady demand for solid surface, despite featuring higher average incomes than much of the Asia/Pacific region. When compared to more developed countries, income levels are still relatively low, so the pricing advantage over engineered quartz will allow solid surface to maintain its leading share in China .

China, the world's largest countertop market, will account for nearly 25% of all market gains in absolute terms through 2023. Other countries expected to post rapid gains include Brazil, India, Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.

