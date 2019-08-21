Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Forecasts to 2027 - Recent Approval of Biologics Exhibiting Excellent Pharmacodynamic Properties with Minimal Side Effects

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid tumor cancer treatment market was valued at US$ 121.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 424.6 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2027.

As per the research findings of the International Agency for Research (IARC) on Cancer in association with World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, approximately 18.1 million new cases of cases were reported. They also claim that 1 in 6 women and 1 in 5 men are likely to develop cancer during their lifetime.



Breast cancer is dominating the indication segment for solid tumor cancer treatment market. The major factors hold responsible for its rising prevalence in the female population worldwide is hormonal imbalance during the menstrual cycle, unhealthy lifestyle and low or no breastfeeding during a lifetime. A significant spurt is expected to be seen in the prevalence rate of lung cancer throughout the globe on account of a significant rise in the number of smokers and rising air pollution at an alarming rate.



Chemotherapy is currently the largest market in the therapy segment for solid tumor cancer treatment. Availability of its generic version at affordable cost increases its popularity in treating cancer. It is used alone or in combination for treating tumors in different parts of the human body. Biological molecules such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy are gaining prominence in cancer treatment on account of its excellent pharmacodynamic features ensuring minimal side effects and maximum therapeutic efficacy. Favorable reimbursement scenario further increases its demand for cancer treatment.



North America presently holds a 33.6% market share in the regional segment for solid tumor cancer treatment market. According to the research citing brought forward by Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in a span of 10 years form 2010-2020, in the United States approximately 1 million cases will be reported in men population and 900,000 in female population annually. Europe accounts for 30.2% market share on account of a supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the development and sale of medicines used in the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The Asia Pacific with a share of 19.5% is set to register significant growth soon owing to the rising public health awareness regarding cancer and its treatment and developing healthcare infrastructure.



Pharmaceutical companies spearheading the solid tumor cancer treatment market are AstraZeneca, Plc., Amgen, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bristol Myers Squibb & Company, Eli Lilly & Company, F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Olympus Medical Systems.

Key Market Movements

Significant rise in the diagnosis of new cases of cancer worldwide

The recent approval of biologics exhibiting excellent pharmacodynamic properties with minimal side effects

Affordable reimbursement scenario for medicines employed for the treatment of solid tumor cancer

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Indication, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Therapy, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3. Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Key Players, 2018



Chapter 4. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Indication

4.1. Overview

4.2. Breast Cancer

4.3. Cervical Cancer

4.4. Colorectal Cancer

4.5. Lung Cancer

4.6. Prostate Cancer

4.7. Others (Brain Tumor, Pancreatic Cancer etc.)



Chapter 5. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Therapy

5.1. Chemotherapy

5.2. Targeted Therapy

5.3. Immunotherapy

5.4. Hormone Therapy

5.5. Surgical Procedures



Chapter 6. Global Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, 2017- 2027

6.2.1. North America Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Indication, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.2.2. North America Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Therapy, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.2.3. North America Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market, by Country, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.4. Asia-Pacific Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.5. Latin America Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027

6.6. Middle East & Africa Solid Tumor Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. AstraZeneca PLC

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Amgen Inc.

7.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.4. Bristol Myers Squibb & Company

7.5. Eli Lilly & Company

7.6. F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

7.7. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.8. Novartis

7.9. Pfizer Inc.

7.10. Olympus Medical Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hud3y7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

