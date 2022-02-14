Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar | Industrial Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar

Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including AL HAYA ENVIRO, Averda, Dulsco LLC, Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC, Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, New International Technology Co. W.L.L, Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL, Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and Sustainable Waste Management among others

10+ – Including AL HAYA ENVIRO, Averda, Dulsco LLC, Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC, Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, New International Technology Co. W.L.L, Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL, Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and Sustainable Waste Management among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Source (industrial and municipal) and Disposal method (landfills, incineration, and recycling)

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The solid waste management market share growth in Qatar by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Industrial waste is generated in any industrial activity and exhibits the properties of hazardous waste. This is useless during the manufacturing process at facilities such as factories, mills, industries, and mining areas. Hence, for the efficient management of such solid wastes, agencies such as the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar, provide guidelines to help potential solid waste generators identify if they produce solid waste. Thus, with the recovery in the manufacturing sector, the generation of industrial waste is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Vendor Insights-

The solid waste management market in Qatar is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AL HAYA ENVIRO - The company offers solid waste management services such as waste oil recycling, hazardous waste recycling, and others.

The company offers solid waste management services such as waste oil recycling, hazardous waste recycling, and others. Dulsco LLC- The company offers solid waste management through its business line Urban services.

The company offers solid waste management through its business line Urban services. Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC- The company offer complete waste management services such as domestic and non-domestic waste removal.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Driver:

Increasing need to reduce the risk of growing environmental pollution:

Environmental pollution due to illegal waste dumping affects the health of living beings. Some of the short-term effects of environmental pollution include anxiety, asthma, and others. On the other hand, long-term effects include chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. To protect the environment, the government is attempting to reduce trash created by industries, commercial establishments, and families, as well as recycle and reuse waste. The government places a high priority on waste management and treatment to eliminate health risks and preserve a clean environment. Waste management techniques such as incineration and recycling are gaining popularity, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Trend:

Increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations:

Smart waste management software solutions can configure the data generated by sensors integrated into the smart bins to provide data-driven decisions. Some municipal corporations are implementing data analytics in waste management operations. For instance, in April 2021, Istidama, a Qatari company that specializes in waste management integrated solutions. The first of its kind in Qatar, serving three key entities, namely the environment, society, and economics. The company provides SMART waste systems, strategies, and waste recycling solutions that support the circular economy and can help Qatar achieve its National Vision 2030 of environmental protection through waste management that adheres to the highest international standards and best practices. Such factors are expected for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market by Disposal Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The municipal solid waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 44.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The smart waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 2.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Latest Free Sample Report

Solid Waste Management Market in Qatar Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 235.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.39 Regional analysis Qatar Performing market contribution Qatar at 100% Key consumer countries Qatar Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AL HAYA ENVIRO, Averda, Dulsco LLC, Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC, Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L., Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C, New International Technology Co. W.L.L, Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL, Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd., and Sustainable Waste Management Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source

Market segments

Comparison by Source

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Source

Market Segmentation by Disposal method

Market segments

Comparison by Disposal method

Landfills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Incineration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Recycling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Disposal method

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AL HAYA ENVIRO

Averda

Dulsco LLC

Green Waste Management Sewerage Services LLC

Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Co. W.L.L.

Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C

New International Technology Co. W.L.L

Power Waste Management and Transport Co. WLL

Surbana Jurong Pvt. Ltd.

Sustainable Waste Management

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio