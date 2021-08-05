Solidea U.S. Announces Massive Price Reduction for All Active Massage and Classic Compression Garments

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidea U.S., the only authorized distributor of Italian-made compression garment manufacturer Solidea, has announced a permanent price reduction of its entire U.S. inventory of compression garments. With some items now listed 25% off their original price, Solidea U.S. garments are more affordable for the consumer than they ever have been. This is a permanent price reduction and not a temporary sale of items.

Solidea U.S. is a distributor of active massage compression garments.

"The intention behind this price reduction is to make our products more accessible to the people that truly need them," asserts Sue Callison, founder of Solidea U.S. "I'm referring to those living with a partially functioning lymphatic system like me who need the added relief, comfort, and freedom that Solidea products offer, as well as those recovering from surgery, pregnancy, and the elderly population who seek a secondary support. These compression garments have literally changed my life, and I hope this price reduction will give more people the financial flexibility to access them, too."

Solidea U.S. products impacted by this price reduction include all Solidea Active Massage® Compression garments (leggings, arm sleeve, abdominal band, capri, armbands, shorts, bike short, knee-high socks, gauntlet, ankle socks, calf sleeves, men's long brief, braless top, mid-calf socks, men's short brief, and the anti-embolism thigh-highs), as well as all Classic Medical Compression and Maternity Compression garments.

Solidea's Active Massage® fabric offers a revolutionary approach to compression wear. The garments combine lower graduated compression with a patented 3D wave knit fabric, making them less restrictive and tight. With movement, the fabric naturally stimulates and massages rather than holds and contains as classic compression does.

Callison understands all too well the importance of proper self-care and daily maintenance in order to keep the symptoms caused by her damaged lymphatic system under control. As a breast cancer survivor who developed secondary lymphedema as a result of an aggressive treatment plan, she has become an "accidental" expert in lymphedema and now focuses on sharing her discoveries with those suffering from lymphatic conditions and disorders. Callison wears Active Massage® garments every day as part of her own personal self-care routine.

"Living with lymphedema often means that you have to organize your day around your symptoms and your body's unique needs," adds Callison.

Secondary lymphedema is a progressive, incurable condition resulting from a damaged or missing lymphatic system, which includes trauma incurred during certain surgeries or radiation treatment. Over time and without treatment, the backup of lymphatic fluid can lead to disfigurement, disability, and life-threatening infections.

"Solidea compression garments have been a life-saver to both my physical and emotional health," concludes Callison. "They are comfortable, stylish, and help my body do what it's supposed to do. I'm able to go about my day without having to focus completely on my lymphedema. On most days, if you didn't know better, you wouldn't even know my struggles."

About Solidea U.S.

Founded in January 2010 by Susan Callison, a compression wearer herself, Solidea U.S. is the only authorized distributor of Italian compression garment manufacturer Solidea in the United States. The Connecticut-based company provides state-of-the-art compression garments and is dedicated to providing help to those who must wear compression on a regular basis. To learn more about Solidea U.S., please visit www.solideaus.com or call directly at 888-841-8834.

