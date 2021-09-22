SolidRun Releases SolidSense N8 IoT Compact Edge Gateway with Wirepas Massive Support

LYON, France and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, today announced the addition of SolidSense N8 Compact IoT to its line of SolidSense-branded enterprise-grade IoT edge gateways. Powerful, scalable, and cost effective, the new SolidSense N8 Compact IoT edge gateway features a mix of technologies that make it an excellent solution for business applications. The new SolidSense N8 Compact IoT edge gateway will be showcased at SIDO, taking place in Lyon, France on September 22-23, 2021.

Building upon SolidRun's partnership with Wirepas®, the new SolidSense N8 IoT Compact features Wirepas Linux Gateway software that enables reliable, massive-scale communications from Wirepas Massive-enabled devices backhauled over cellular, Wi-Fi or ethernet connections. Additionally, Wirepas provides built-in support for communication with Wirepas cloud assets, such as network diagnostics and positioning engines.

With its flexible radio features, the SolidSense N8 IoT Compact can support up to two Wirepas radio interfaces, which benefit further from Wirepas Massive's unique automatic multi-gateway and load-balancing support, which automatically gives higher data throughput. These features allow SolidSense gateways to support large Wirepas mesh networks with massive data requirements. Using its powerful networking and processing capabilities, SolidSense gateways seamlessly integrate Wirepas mesh capabilities into any enterprise IoT network.

"Wirepas customers use Wirepas Massive in industrial-grade applications like sensor monitoring, preventative maintenance, lighting control and asset tracking. Devices running on Wirepas mesh ensure coverage everywhere in a building, even in the largest warehouses and hospitals. One network can have several gateways without having to configure or commission a device on a particular gateway. This means that the requirements for gateway reliability and performance are high. SolidRun's N8 IoT Compact gateways perfectly match the expectations of our customers," said Jani Vehkalahti, SVP Global Sales at Wirepas."

"Modern enterprises rely on several network-connect devices and sensors for their daily operations. However, the amount of data generated by these networks can create a major bandwidth bottleneck if processing and analytics is managed at the cloud. Our SolidSense N8 edge gateway is designed to monitor and analyze tons of sensors at the edge, reducing the volume of data sent over the internet and making networks far more efficient," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "With its vast performance and limitless application support and seamless expandability, our new SolidSense N8 is a swiss army knife for enterprise IoT applications."

Ideal for enabling automation, asset tracking, security, smart buildings, and more, SolidSense Edge Gateways are scalable and capable of managing single applications to processing the data from numerous sensors within a building in real time. SolidSense N8 IoT Compact Edge Gateways can be ordered with a variety of connectivity options and are powered by NXP i.MX8M Nano processors. The solid-state, fanless design of all SolidSense products allows for a compact, fit-anywhere package that can withstand a variety of environmental factors and temperature fluctuations, providing years of reliable operation.

Running on Linux, SolidSense gateways have a near limitless amount of open-source software applications available to them, and software can be deployed or upgraded automatically over the air, or by a field technician. Out of the box, developers are provided access to a full suite of open-source software solutions that can run on the gateways and in the cloud for device and connectivity management.

SolidSense cloud is available as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) or can be deployed on customer IT infrastructures.

All SolidSense Edge Gateways are OEM ready, but SolidRun will work with customers to configure custom systems to any industry's or enterprise's specific IoT needs.

SolidSense N8 Edge Gateways are available today from SolidRun at www.solid-run.com/solidsense .

SolidSense N8 IoT Compact BLE SolidSense N8 IoT Compact LTE BLE SolidSense N8 IoT Compact Extended SolidSense N8 IoT Compact Extended LTE I/Os 1 x USB 2.0 1 x USB 2.0 1 x RS485 1 x RS485 1 x BLE 5.0 (SDR based on nRF52832 – Wirepas Compatible) 1 x BLE 5.0 (SDR based on nRF52832 – Wirepas Compatible) 1 x CAN 1 x CAN



1 x USB 2.0 1 x USB 2.0 Networking 1 x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 1 x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 1 x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 1 x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 1 x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0 1 x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0 1 x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0 1 x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0

1 x LTE Cat 4 Worldwide + GPS (with fallback on 3G/2G)

1 x LTE Cat 4 Worldwide + GPS (with fallback on 3G/2G) Processor NXP i.MX 8M Nano Arm Cortex A53 Single core @1500MHz + Cortex [email protected] NXP i.MX 8M Nano Arm Cortex A53 Single core @1500MHz + Cortex [email protected] NXP i.MX 8M Nano Arm Cortex A53 Single core @1500MHz + Cortex [email protected] NXP i.MX 8M Nano Arm Cortex A53 Single core @1500MHz + Cortex [email protected] Memory & Storage 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4 8GB eMMC 8GB eMMC 8GB eMMC 8GB eMMC MicroSD MicroSD MicroSD MicroSD Misc. Programmable LEDs Programmable LEDs Programmable LEDs Programmable LEDs Supercap protection Supercap protection Supercap protection Supercap protection RTC w/ battery RTC w/ battery RTC w/ battery RTC w/ battery Development and Debug interfaces Console port (internal) Console port (internal) Console port (internal) Console port (internal) Power 9V-36V 9V-36V 9V-36V 9V-36V PoE sink PoE sink Expansion card I/Os 1 x internal expansion header 1 x internal expansion header 1 x internal expansion header 1 x internal expansion header Temperature 0°C to 50°C 0°C to 50°C 0°C to 50°C 0°C to 50°C Dimensions 150 x 85 x 40mm 150 x 85 x 40mm 150 x 85 x 40mm 150 x 85 x 40mm Enclosure Plastic casing with internal antennas for WIFI-Bluetooth/BLE Plastic casing with internal antenna for WIFI-Bluetooth. One SMA port for LTE. Plastic casing with internal antenna for WIFI-Bluetooth Plastic casing with internal antenna for WIFI-Bluetooth. One SMA port for LTE.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization, to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

About Wirepas

Wirepas Mesh enables wireless IoT networking at massive scale. It is a decentralized IoT network protocol that can be used to connect, locate and identify lights, sensors, beacons, assets, machines and meters in cities, buildings, industry, logistics and energy – with unprecedented scale, density, flexibility and reliability. It can be used on any radio hardware and on any frequency band. Wirepas has its headquarters in Tampere, Finland and offices in Australia, France, Germany, India, South Korea, the UK and the United States. Things connected – Naturally.

