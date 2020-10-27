Solios launches its first limited-edition watch in collaboration with Make-A-Wish

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Last year, Solios' founders made the promise to raise $25,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation at the 48h bike ride challenge.

But then, 2020 happened. Make-A-Wish lost its biggest fundraising event in Canada, as they had to cancel it.

That didn't stop us from keeping our promise. It motivated us even more. After several brainstorming sessions, we finally came up with the idea behind our latest project: our first limited-edition watch, honouring the foundation's colours. A watch that would give back to the cause.

$50 per watch. 500 watches. A $25,000 objective.

Our most fashionable solar watch to date gives back in style: $50 per timepiece will be donated to the foundation. Our aim: to raise $25,000 in donations for children in critical conditions.

This special watch features our first blue dial, which comes with an eco vegan leather strap echoing Make-A-Wish's official colours. The foundation's logo is also engraved on the back case and the watch comes beautifully packed in a unique box handmade in Montreal.

Still our minimalist design. Still sustainable. Still solar powered. But now comes with a bigger impact.

Why Make-A-Wish?

A long-standing relationship exists between Make-A-Wish and our founders, Sam and Alex. Having both seen firsthand the positive impact of wishes being granted for close family members, they decided a few years ago to tangibly contribute to the cause by becoming volunteers. For Sam, it even represents its most cherished memory, as he got the chance to visit Walt Disney World with his family.

For more than seven years, Solios' founders have been taking part in different fundraising initiatives, and have recently become "wishes volunteers", accompanying families in need.

By meeting our $25,000 objective, we will be able to adopt multiple wishes and our founders will be accompanying the families who benefitted from the donations. We can't put words on much this limited-edition makes us proud. It truly is our most fashionable watch to date, and it comes with the biggest impact.

It is now time to amplify its impact even more. Thanks to support like yours, we're able to keep our promise and make a real difference in these children's lives. Whoever puts their hands on the Make-A-Wish limited-edition watch will be sure of two things: they will look good, but mostly do good.

