Solis Health Plans Earns National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Accreditation

MIAMI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans (Solis) is pleased to announce its accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. The accredited status applies to Solis' Medicare Advantage HMO plans, indicating to members and providers that the plan is well managed, delivering high-quality care and service. Solis is currently the only new Medicare entrant based in South Florida with health plan accreditation (interim or otherwise) from NCQA.

"NCQA is the gold standard of health care quality assessment and we are proud to achieve this rating," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "The accreditation showcases our commitment to providing exceptional plans and service for our members, along with a dedication to continuous improvement."

Simply stated, an NCQA accreditation is about achieving and maintaining excellence in the member health care experience. Accreditation confirms that standards of quality are met in supporting the health care needs of Solis' at-risk population through a framework of standards. These standards certify the delivery of quality care and member connections, coordination of care, meeting members' cultural and linguistic needs, and ensuring the member experience and access to care is of the highest standard.

NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set), the performance measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation's health plans to evaluate their performance in terms of clinical quality and customer service. HEDIS is a set of standardized performance measures designed to ensure that purchasers and consumers have the information they need to reliably compare the healthcare quality.

NCQA Health Plan Accreditation is a widely recognized, evidence-based program dedicated to quality improvement and measurement. It provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to align and improve operations in areas that are most important to states, employers, and consumers. It's the only evaluation program that bases results on actual measurement of clinical performance (HEDIS® measures) and consumer experience (CAHPS® measures).

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com .

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

