Solis Health Plans to Highlight Mental Health Awareness at Florida Panthers Game April 21st

Mental health has always been a priority for Solis Health Plans, with related conditions affecting about 20% of older adults in the United States. Following a pandemic in which so many were left lonely and isolated, mental wellness especially suffered. When mental health is impaired, physical health is impacted as well.

Solis regularly promotes awareness of the topic, provides information on how to improve mental wellness, and encourages people to get the help they need. Mental health disorders do not discriminate, and millions are affected. In 2020, 52.9 million people were reported to have some type of mental illness. (National Institute of Mental Health)

"Solis is the only Medicare Advantage Plan in the State of Florida with a foundation of mental health care leaders," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "We are proud to be involved with the Florida Panthers organization and to align our goals by providing mental health awareness, resources, and support for fans in the region. It's important for people to know that mental health conditions CAN be treated. If you or a loved one is suffering, Solis can help support you on your journey to wellness."

