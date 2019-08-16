Solisco acquires Norecob

SCOTT, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Solisco, a leading Canadian printer, announces its acquisition of Norecob. Following the transaction, this company based in Scott, in the Beauce region, now owns a second in plant Saint-Jules. The merger increases Solisco's productivity while growing its workforce from 340 to nearly 400 employees.

A strategic acquisition

As part of its expansion plans, Solisco wanted to acquire a printing company that shared its vision and values. Norecob, also in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, provided the perfect opportunity.

Besides showing a strong commitment to quality, efficiency and customer service, the printer located in Saint-Jules excelled at the same specialties as Solisco: catalogues, books, magazines and promotional material. Moreover, its proximity would facilitate the management of the two sites.

A growing company

This additional facility increases Solisco's capacity with its printing and binding equipment, as well as the proven expertise of its 60 employees.

"Solisco is on the rise, and we are poised to seize promising opportunities to grow our market share", says president Alain Jacques. Thanks to our expanded production capacity and the great talent of our people, both old and new, we continue to aim higher."

A seamless transition

The recent acquisition entails two changes to Solisco's management. Marie-Claude Laberge becomes Vice-President of Culture and Organization, which leads her to hand over the reins of operations to Pierre McCann. Norecob's former president will therefore bring more than 30 years of experience to his new position as Solisco's Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.

About Solisco

Founded in 1991, Solisco is a leading Canadian printing company with expertise in print and distribution, as well as content strategy and graphic design. It employs nearly 400 people who contribute to the success of its growing clientele in Quebec, Canada and the United States.

