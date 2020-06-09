Soliton To Announce Results of Pivotal Cellulite Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology, will present the results from its pivotal cellulite trial through a virtual video presentation at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2020 Virtual Meeting, being held June 12-14, 2020 online at aad.org. The AAD adopted this new virtual format as a result of their annual conference being cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Leading dermatologist, Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, will present the results of Soliton's pivotal cellulite study to participants at the AAD 2020 Virtual Meeting on June 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST. While only participants in the conference will be able to view the presentation to the AAD, the Company will post the trial results to its website concurrently with the presentation and will issue a press release regarding the results on June 15, 2020. Dr. Tanzi is a member of Soliton's Scientific Advisory Board.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton has completed a clinical study using the RAP device to improve the appearance of cellulite and is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and is not yet cleared for use to address cellulite.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Soliton RAP device to demonstrate safety and efficacy in the reduction of cellulite and the ability for Soliton to receive FDA clearance for this additional indication. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

