Sollis Health Launches "COVID-Safe" Back-To-Work Protocols And Testing

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollis Health , a unique, bi-coastal, members-only, 24/7 concierge medical service, launches COVID-SAFE, an individualized, customized workplace safety protocol for businesses that seek to responsibly re-open in the wake of Covid-19. COVID-SAFE implements a comprehensive 360-degree support system for reopening offices, TV/film sets, community spaces and buildings. Several companies including Citadel and Related Companies have already adopted the program.

COVID-SAFE is a comprehensive approach that includes Covid-19 testing with rapid results, as well as workplace management and medical treatment for sick employees, all in compliance with best practices and guidelines from the CDC and DOH. In addition to ongoing Covid-19 testing for re-entry to the workplace and ongoing safety, Sollis offers digital health surveys, on-site temperature tracking and antibody testing - all administered by medical professionals. In the event of infection, Sollis has a best-in-class care protocol with outstanding clinical outcomes to treat Covid-19 positive employees.

"As the world seeks to return to work during this unprecedented time, Sollis has developed a robust strategy to support employers in keeping their personnel healthy," says Andrew Olanow, co-founder of Sollis Health. "Our team of medical experts are on the cutting edge of new tests and treatments, so that employers and employees can feel comfortable as they return to work and in the future."

"Giving our residents and staff the opportunity to take advantage of Sollis' testing services has helped people feel more comfortable and confident about their health, well-being, and the atmosphere in our buildings," said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies. "Sollis' clinical expertise, efficient testing procedures, and fast results, are a key component of keeping our buildings safe."

The core COVID-SAFE program includes any combination of the following services:

PCR Testing for Workplace Re-entry

Sollis encourages two sequential PCR tests with a suggested quarantine period before and in between tests. The repeat testing reduces the false negative rate by accounting for the long incubation period of the disease and/or the potential of a single faulty swab.

On-going Onsite PCR Swab Testing

Regular PCR swab testing to ensure the continued health of employees.

Antibody Testing

Antibody testing to identify employees with previous exposure to Covid-19.

Extensive Covid-19 Care and Management:

A care strategy to treat and rehabilitate employees who test positive, including the support of Sollis' 24/7 tele-medicine hotline; remote vitals sign monitoring; at-home-imaging, and oxygen support. Sollis also provides patient advocacy and care navigation if hospitalization is needed.

Digital Health Surveys

Digital health surveys to track daily employee health status.

Temperature Trackings

On-site medical professionals provide temperature checks to avoid risk of contagion to other employees.

About Sollis Health :

Sollis Health is a bi-coastal members-only medical concierge service with 24/7 facilities designed to handle emergencies, check-ups and everything in between, with no appointment or wait. The company, which also has a Hamptons service, recently added COVID-19 protocols that include at-home testing and comprehensive care with telemedicine by ER physicians and round-the-clock house calls. For more information, visit www.sollishealth.com .

