Solo New York Announces Appreciation Discount for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York, a third-generation family owned and operated business that draws design inspiration from the streets of New York, today announced a sitewide discount to support and honor those working at the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Solo is offering a 50% discount plus free standard shipping to eligible U.S.-based workers who are helping battle the pandemic. Those eligible to receive the discount include active duty military and veterans, military families including spouses and dependents, healthcare, fire, and police first responders, and government employees. To receive the discount, visit https://solo-ny.com , verify your employee status, and a discount code will automatically be generated for an online purchase. Solo New York's free standard shipping rates apply.

"We're doing whatever we can to help people during this crisis, and have been supporting food banks across the US with our Bags for Food program, but we wanted to create a way to directly support the needs of essential workers who are out there, every day, keeping things moving and helping people," said Serkan Anders, Vice President, Solo New York. "We want to be able to help them continue to do their heroic work, and if having easier access to our bags will make their lives better - it's the least we can do. It's a thank you from the entire Solo New York team to all the front-line employees."

For more information about the program, please visit https://solo-ny.com/pages/first-responder-military-government-discounts

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork.

