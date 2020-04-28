Solo New York Announces Bags for Food Program to Raise Money for U.S. Food Banks

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York, a third-generation family owned and operated business that draws design inspiration from the streets of New York, today announced Bags for Food, an initiative to encourage donations to Food Banks across the United States.

After an overwhelmingly successful Bags for Food collaboration to support a food bank in New York City, which raised enough money for more than 12,500 meals, Solo has expanded the program nationwide, with participants able to donate to any food bank of their choice.

Bags for Food Program

With cancelled food drives, reduced grocery and retail supply sources, shut-down pantries and some volunteers stuck at home, social safety nets are overwhelmed. As one of the largest bag brands in the US, to lend a helping hand Solo New York has expanded its Bags for Food donation drive to support food banks across the country.

"We were very proud of the incredible response from our NYC-focused Bags for Food initiative, especially as it supports the hard-hit community here in New York where we live and work," said Serkan Anders, Vice President, Solo New York. "And although donations came in from across the nation, we also understand that people may want to support their local food bank, so we're relaunching and expanding our Bags for Food initiative and opening it up nationwide. Food banks have always been vital, but they need more support than ever right now, and the best way to help is to donate financially so their teams can source from available food supply."

How the Bags for Food Program Works:

Make a donation of $10 or more to the U.S. food bank of your choosing

or more to the U.S. food bank of your choosing Visit https://solo-ny.com/pages/covid19-donate , fill out the form, uploading a PDF or screen grab of your donation receipt.

, fill out the form, uploading a PDF or screen grab of your donation receipt. Every week Solo will pick 10 people who have donated to win a bag of their choice. Available bags will range from $20 to $150 depending on winner preference.

For more information about the program, please visit https://solo-ny.com.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork.

Media Contact:

Delaney Lanker

(303) 647-5570

[email protected]

SOURCE Solo New York

