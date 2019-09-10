Solo New York Launches Sleek New Gravity Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( https://solo-ny.com ), a leading, urban-inspired designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, today announced the launch of Gravity, a new collection designed to appeal to urbanites looking for sleek bags that easily shift between professional and more casual scenarios.

The Gravity Collection stands out with super lightweight structured construction and sleek black-on-black styling. Up close, the Gravity Collection offers subtle details that make the bags unique, including the light herringbone pattern on the exterior, muted camo interior, grey accents, black and white trim, and reverse white zippers.

"Gravity is an exciting new collection that checks all the boxes of style and functionality and will feel right at home on the streets of New York," said Serkan Ozturkcan, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "The updated herringbone is a new twist on the classic pattern, and with black-on-black the collection is ready for any urban adventure."

Complementing style with function, the Gravity Collection is designed for tech and everyday needs in mind, with protective laptop and easy access stash pockets and a host of other features that will make the Gravity Collection a dependable and durable selection for busy lifestyles.

"We always design with our customers in mind and with inspiration from the streets of New York and other major metropolitan areas, and our new Gravity Collection is designed to exude confidence with its streamlined, structured design," said Nick Byrne, Vice President of Sales, Solo New York. "The look and feel of Gravity will appeal to those who love the functional black with subtle details that draw the eye."

Solo New York's Gravity Collection launches with the following bag designs: the Highpass Hybrid Briefcase / Backpack ($59.99), the Notch Briefcase ($59.99), the A/D Backpack ($44.99) and the Magnitude Backpack ($64.99).

The new Gravity Collection is available online at https://solo-ny.com/collections/gravity-collection and in select retailers.

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

