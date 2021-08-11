SoloGolf Partners with RELiON Battery to Utilize Lithium Batteries in The SoloCart

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for lithium batteries continues to increase as more golf courses, manufacturers and consumers realize the benefits of lithium over lead-acid batteries. SoloGolf, realizing this trend, has chosen premium RELiON lithium batteries to power their innovative SoloCart, a single rider golf cart. The SoloCart utilizes a single RELiON InSight Series™ 24V 60Ah lithium battery, providing reliable long-lasting power to users – along with a RELiON fuel gauge built into the dash showing battery state of charge for user's peace of mind.

SoloGolf

"Everything on our cart has to provide value, which was one of the reasons we made the switch to RELiON lithium," said SoloGolf Founder Josh Hein. "Once we changed over to lithium for the SoloCart, it removed 100 lbs. from the cart, improving the top speed, hill climbing capabilities and it provides constant power throughout each charge."

RELiON's InSight 24V lithium battery solves the challenges of power, capacity, ease of use and reliability – unlike any other lithium battery. Lithium batteries are extremely efficient and provide their rated capacity at any rate of discharge, meaning users will have more hours of power and sustained power throughout discharge.

"Our InSight Series™ line of products are an industry innovation for electric vehicles and other applications. We have dedicated ourselves to bring a lithium battery to market that solves the challenges of not just lead-acid batteries, but other lithium batteries as well. We're thrilled to partner with SoloGolf, another company leading the charge in their industry," said RELiON Battery CEO Paul Hecimovich.

Further, the SoloCart provides many advantages to golf courses, including less impact on turf than a typical cart and it saves more than 45 minutes of playtime per round of golf. It features an industrial-grade electric motor, controller and drive. When the rider comes to a stop, there is no need to compress or lock a brake as the motor does all the work and automatically locks itself, preventing the SoloCart from rolling away, even on steep hills.

"Now more than ever this product is needed. Like how over time courses shifted from gas powered carts to electric golf carts, we believe single rider carts will be commonplace for golf courses in the years to come," added Hein. "That is why we wanted a high performing, premium power solution from a company that we know will continue growing with us in the coming years."

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

About SoloGolf

SoloGolf™ is a leader in the single rider golf cart industry. Founded in 2015, the company is on a mission to make single rider golf carts commonplace and believes golfers should have the option to walk the course, ride a traditional cart, or ride solo. SoloGolf™ products are created by a team of engineers with over 100 combined years of experience in vehicle design and engineering. The company offers multiple models of their lightweight vehicles which will continue to improve golfer experiences, and golf course operations. For more information, visit sologolfcart.com.

