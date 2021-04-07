Sology Solutions and Open Systems Technologies International (Bahamas) Limited Partner to Drive Technology Innovation and Create Jobs in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Systems Technologies International (Bahamas) Limited and Sology Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver network infrastructure and touchless technology to the hospitality and tourism industry in The Bahamas as it rebuilds in the wake of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian. Today's "touchless" environment is a driver for technology upgrades that will make businesses more competitive and lead to job creation. The partnership's initial focus will be in The Bahamas' Out Islands, or "Family Islands," which claim 84% of the archipelago's landmass and are home to many boutique resorts.

In 2020, the Bahamian economy contracted by $2B and unemployment rose to 11.27% because of the halt in tourism during the pandemic. This occurred just as the country was rebuilding after the devastation of level-5 Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. Tourism accounts for 50% of the country's GDP.

The Bahamas is well-positioned to become more of a tourism hub in the Caribbean through several new developments. The port of Nassau is currently undergoing a $250M transformation designed as the catalyst that will spark an improvement in tourism product offerings. Four major cruise lines are eyeing Nassau for "home port" deals where passengers may spend several nights in the area before or after their cruise. The financial gain for a broad cross-section of the economy is expected to be significant as these passengers will utilize hotels, transportation, and other elements in the tourism industry.

Caribbean real estate trends for private-island development show a surging demand for low-density, secluded destinations that are accessible via direct flights from major American and European markets. The Bahamas is capitalizing on this trend with numerous boutique resorts being designed and planned for opening in the Out Islands in the next two to three years.

These developments create a timely opportunity for properties and venues to improve the tourist experience. Returning travelers are demanding contactless encounters to feel safe. Touchless technology, such as distance check-in and virtual concierges, empowers front-line workers with tools that better meet their guests' safety expectations. The addition of network infrastructure and advanced operational technologies — such as Wi-Fi services, guest location and wayfinding, dynamic digital signage, and video surveillance — improve overall safety, security, and guest experience.

Bahamas-based Open Systems provides a wide array of integrated IT solutions including content management, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and remote access. In operation for more than 20 years, Open Systems has provided innovative technology to the Bahamian community and a large network of strategic partnerships with leading technology providers including DocuWare, Hyland, Datto, Qmatic, Ascend Technologies among others.

"As a business owner myself, I am committed to helping small and medium businesses grow and employ more Bahamians in the technology industry. Investing in artificial intelligence and touchless technology now will make our smaller resorts more competitive and more attractive to safety-conscience travelers," said Peter Bridgewater, Open System's president and CEO. "Sology, and their strong partnership with Cisco Systems, brings proven expertise in smart cities and transportation with IoT, which is needed to rebuild an enhanced customer journey in the tourism and hospitality industry."

Sology Solutions is a Texas-based technology systems integrator with a breadth of expertise digitizing spaces to make them intelligent and connected. Sology reaches clients and transformational projects by offering design and implementation of secure solutions spanning the IoT stack. As a long-standing Cisco Partner, Sology is recognized for its ecosystem-driven business model, multi-level partnership approach, and record of operational excellence.

"Sology is passionate about engaging with communities and building them up on many levels. The Bahamas reopening is the perfect opportunity to create a smart and secure technology infrastructure. This is essential to not only elevate the tourists' experience but to create jobs which require qualified technology personnel to run and maintain systems. This boosts and sustains the local economy for years to come," said Ed Christmas, Sology's founder and managing principal. "We look forward to working with Open Systems to make a real impact in The Bahamas."

About Open Systems Technologies International (Bahamas) Limited

Open Systems provides integrated IT solutions and services that are tailored to a business' needs. We provide an array of professional managed services from content management, customer journey management, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, to remote access and teleworker solutions. Learn more at www.opensystems-bs.com.

About Sology Solutions

Sology Solutions is an integrated technology solutions provider, specializing in IoT technologies to develop smart, secure and connected spaces. Focusing on communities and transportation, Sology works with its technology partners to deliver networked integration that is scalable and future ready. Applications include secure communication networks of IoT sensors for data collection, aggregation, analysis, and insight dashboards. Sology is a Cisco Certified Partner and a certified Minority Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.sologysolutions.com.

Contact:

Lauren Yates

ThinkWell Consulting, LLC

703.593.3184

[email protected]

SOURCE Sology Solutions