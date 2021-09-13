Solomon Noguera, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon Noguera, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Hospitalist and Family Medicine Physician for his tremendous work in the Medical Field.

As the sole doctor at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, Dr. Noguera takes his work seriously. The practice is a critical access facility, considered one of the best in the state of Missouri. He has worked as a Hospitalist at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital for 7 years, with 33 years of experience in the field.

Solomon Noguera, MD

He treats patients with compassion, as if they were his own family. He oversees various specialties in his position. He speaks both English and Spanish, which helps him better serve his patients.

In order to best serve his community, he works at several different medical centers around Missouri. He is affiliated with Mercy Hospital, Jefferson Mercy Hospital, South County St. Louis Hospital, and Mercy Hospital South. He is currently the only doctor at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

As a family doctor, he is often the first person his patients see when seeking comprehensive healthcare services. He is devoted to providing healthcare services to people of all ages at the critical access facility. As a hospitalist, he cares for acutely ill hospitalized patients. From the point of admission through to discharge, he will manage a patient's treatment course by consulting with specialists, scheduling tests, and monitoring the patient's progress. In his role as a family doctor, he schedules routine checkups, advises on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and diagnosing and treating illnesses.

Dr. Noguera received his B.S. in Zoology with a minor in Chemistry and Spanish. To further his education, he then attended U.T.E.S.A. (Santiago University of Technology School of Medicine), graduating with his medical degree. After relocating to the United States, he performed a residency and Fellowship in Family Medicine at Lutheran Medical Center in 1998.

Dr. Noguera previously worked as a medical director for Primedical/MedFirst in St. Louis from 1988-2002, and a primary care physician at Unity Medical Group in Arnold from 1998-2002.

He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (A.B.F.M.). For his many decades of excellence in family medicine, he was awarded the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2013. Dr. Noguera was featured in IssueWire in March 2021.

Along with his family, Dr. Noguera is active with St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in St. Louis, MO. He proudly supports his local small businesses struggling during the pandemic. Dr. Noguera would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife, Mrs. Marvena Noguera, their two daughters, Felicia and Sheena, and their grandson Caleb.



