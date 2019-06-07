Solon -- revolutionary, biodegradable and commercially viable single-use plastic alternative -- launched by RWDC Industries at Ecosperity Week 2019

Solon. The solution to single-use plastics.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RWDC Industries Ltd., the winner of The Liveability Challenge 2018, presented by Temasek Foundation, launches its Solon brand at Ecosperity Week 2019 in Singapore in June.

This revolutionary, sustainable material solution has hundreds of possible applications for everyday life. Solon is an ideal material for replacing petrol-based single-use plastic articles, including cutlery, cups, bags, plates, and bowls. Solon will be introduced in Singapore, as a drinking straw product first.

Solon drinking straws will be available at Ecosperity Week 2019 at the RDWC/Solon booth, next to the Bettr Barista coffee stand. The straws will also be available from a number of leading food and beverage partners in Singapore, who are supporting the launch.

Solon is a type of PHA (or polyhydroxylalkanoate) -- a biopolymer naturally produced and optimised by RWDC Industries to enable a global solution to today's plastic waste management challenge.

Since winning The Liveability Challenge 2018, RWDC has had an exciting year, which included not only some highly promising product trials in a number of applications with its clients and this exciting product launch, but also US$22 million of new funding in April and its first US-based institutional investor.

"We believe that it is our duty as stewards of the planet to use our talents, energy and time to leave a legacy of a sustainable future," said Dr Daniel Carraway, RWDC's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"There are a number of 'compostable' single-use plastic alternatives on the market; however, these materials can only be composted in well managed, commercial composting facilities that are equipped to operate with precise control systems," he added.

"We would like to congratulate RWDC for the successful launch of its first PHA product within a short span after winning The Liveability Challenge in 2018. Temasek Foundation champions liveability and sustainability, and hopes to reduce the damaging impact from plastic waste. We look forward to RWDC developing and commercialising many more Solon products. This will benefit end-users who will be able to make ecologically responsible choices, and collectively make a big difference to our living environment," said Mr Lim Hock Chuan, Chief Executive of Temasek Foundation Ecosperity.

Governments around the world are beginning to legislate aggressively on plastic waste. RWDC supports the initiatives of 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' but notes these steps are not enough to alter the growth trajectory of plastic waste, risking serious consequences. RWDC believes a better solution is to 'replace' single-use plastics with the right material, PHA - an unmodified, naturally occurring polymer that offers many of the benefits, versatility and functionality of petroleum plastic materials, while enabling a safe outcome in all potential post-consumer end of life scenarios.

Solon is certified by European certification authority TUV Austria to safely biodegrade in natural environments, leaving absolutely no harmful remains or by-products. It is made from sustainably produced, renewable feedstock, is incredibly versatile, and available at a commercially viable price.

"We appreciate Temasek Foundation's support for our mission to provide environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastics," said RWDC Chairman and Co-founder Roland Wee. "We look forward to launching our Solon drinking straws in partnership with sustainability focused food and beverage establishments here."

RWDC will participate in the Ecosperity Week's Innovation Showcase at Marina Bay Sands, 4-7 June 2019. The biodegradable straws produced with Solon will be available at the Bettr Barista beverage booth within the hall. Additional food and beverage partners in Singapore will be announced at a later date.

Polyhydroxylalkanoates (PHA) are biopolymers naturally produced by microbial fermentation of plant-based oils or sugar. RWDC's PHA is certified to be fully biodegradable in soil, water and marine conditions (i.e. all potential end-of-life scenarios) by certification authority TUV Austria, fully biodegrading within weeks with no toxic residue. RWDC supports sustainable practices and encourages responsible choices in plastic waste management including recycling so as to best protect our environment.

About RWDC Industries Limited

Based in Singapore, RWDC Industries is a biotech company focused on harnessing nature to produce the materials that we use in our daily lives. The privately held company was founded in 2015 by Mr Roland Wee and Dr Daniel Carraway, and has a strategic alliance with the New Materials Institute at The University of Georgia, the oldest public university in the United States. The company's mission is to replace single-use plastics with safe, sustainable materials.

About Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation Ecosperity is a Singapore-based non-profit philanthropic organisation established in 2016 that seeks to marshal ideas and innovations to address environmental, biological and other adversities that endanger people and the sustainability of our planet. It funds and supports ideas and innovations for actual applications through commercialisation and enterprise, to bring about impactful improvements to the liveability of our world, especially in cities.

Temasek Foundation Ecosperity is a member of the Temasek Family of Foundations, which was established by Temasek to better serve the evolving needs of the wider community, reinforcing its approach to sustainable giving. Since its launch in September 2016, the Foundation has provided funding support of close to S$30 million for 23 projects.

