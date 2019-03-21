Solovis Wins 2019 Family Wealth Report Award for Innovative Client Solution

DALLAS, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solovis, a multi-asset class portfolio management, analytics and reporting platform for limited partners, asset owners and allocators, today announced it has been named a winner in the Innovative Client Solution category of the 2019 Family Wealth Report Awards.

During the awards ceremony, Solovis was commended for being a leader in its approach to implementing innovative business processes for institutional investors and its ability to drill down successfully into private assets.

"We are pleased to be named a winner in the 2019 Family Wealth Report Awards and recognized among such a prestigious group of investment organizations and technology providers," said Laura Mooney, chief marketing officer for Solovis. "Our leadership in the Innovative Client Solution category is great validation of our client-centric focus and our commitment to delivering innovative technology uniquely designed for the needs of family offices and other asset allocators."

In addition to its success working with single- and multi- family offices, Solovis has gained market recognition as an institutional investing technology innovator helping endowments, foundations, pensions and OCIOs.

This award recognition follows the recent debut of Solovis Stories – a series of video interviews featuring interviews with asset allocators, including OCIOs and multi-family offices, using the Solovis platform to transform their approach to investment data aggregation, portfolio analysis and portfolio reporting.

Solovis is leading fintech innovation for institutional investors with a powerful cloud-based platform for multi-asset class portfolio management, reporting and analytics – uniquely designed for the limited partner community. Endowments, foundations, pensions, OCIOs and family offices leverage Solovis to transform how they collect and aggregate investment data, analyze portfolio performance, model and predict future outcomes and share meaningful portfolio insights with key stakeholders. The Solovis institutional investment management technology platform enables detailed analysis and dynamic data modeling across multiple portfolios and pools of capital for actionable, transparent insights that empower both operations and investment teams. Visit www.solovis.com.

