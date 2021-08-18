Soltage and Harrison Street Announce Investment in 20 MW Solar Portfolio Across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maine

The portfolio serves customers including investor-owned utilities purchasing electricity via PURPA contracts, as well as U.S. businesses buying solar energy to meet clean energy goals and lock in reduced electricity costs. The portfolio will increase access to reliable, clean energy and foster local job creation.

This is the second investment for Harrison Street and Soltage's Iris vehicle, which previously announced a $250 million partnership to fund solar and other clean energy infrastructure assets in March 2021 to deploy 450 MW of new distributed solar and storage projects across the United States. The assets will be owned by the partnership and operated by Soltage. The partnership's first investment was a 14.5 MW portfolio of solar assets representing $30 million of project costs.

"We are glad to announce this investment in high quality zero carbon infrastructure projects and pleased to continue our partnership with Harrison Street to advance the nation's transition to a reliable, clean energy future," said Jesse Grossman, Soltage CEO. "For the past 15 years, Soltage has seen the demand for distributed, clean energy assets continue to grow, and we've worked to meet this need by increasing the renewable energy options available to our customers."

"Harrison Street is excited to continue to deliver mission critical renewable energy options to ensure the businesses and communities in which we invest can meet their sustainability and resiliency objectives. Soltage is an experienced leader in distributed solar assets, and we look forward to continuing to identify attractive investment opportunities together that advance our nation's decarbonization goals," said Carolyn Arida, Director and Head of Utilities for Harrison Street.

The announcement demonstrates the strong momentum of the renewable energy sector and the demand for clean energy from utilities and corporate entities. According to research by BloombergNEF, in 2020 corporations purchased a record 23.7 GW of clean energy, and experts expect that trend to continue. Since 2005, Soltage has successfully raised and invested $1 billion into clean energy infrastructure.

Since 2018, Harrison Street has committed nearly $400 million in equity across investments in wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. Harrison Street's renewable energy portfolio consists of more than 320 MW of installed capacity. Soltage has developed over 100 clean energy projects with more than 400 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management across the country.

About Soltage

Soltage is a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar assets for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 100 solar energy projects with more than 400 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com.

About Harrison Street

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in London and Toronto, the firm has more than 195-employees and approximately $36 billion in assets under management. Clients of the firm include a global institutional investor base domiciled in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Harrison Street has been awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for the last seven consecutive years and was named 2020 Global Alternatives Investor of the Year by PERE. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com.

