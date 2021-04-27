SOLTECH Appoints New CTO To Accelerate Growth & Technology Innovation

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLTECH, an Atlanta-based leader in custom software development, IT staffing, and technology consulting, today announced the promotion of Thayer J. Tate to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to help drive growth and technical innovation as the company continues to expand its offering throughout the United States. Thayer has been part of SOLTECH's executive team for several years and brings a deep background in technology consulting and a long history of leading software design, development, and delivery teams.

Thayer will lead the vision and strategy for SOLTECH's technology offerings and software solution delivery while closely collaborating with the other business teams to support SOLTECH's dedication to innovation, quality, and delivery excellence.

"It is paramount that we have the right team in place as we continue to expand our technical offerings and software development team, and Thayer is a perfect fit as our new CTO," said Tim Smith, CEO, and President of SOLTECH. "We are extremely fortunate to have such an experienced technology expert with a passion for innovation who is already well versed in our culture and embodies our dedication to provide our clients best of class service and support."

Thayer has been with SOLTECH for over fifteen years and brings more than 20 years of deep technical experience to his new role, including principal consultant roles at IBM and PWC. During his time in technology consulting, Thayer has supported large enterprises, solving global and complex business challenges as well as mid-sized organizations and start-ups, where innovation and speed are key to success.

At SOLTECH, Thayer began his tenure with a focus on project management and innovating SOLTECH's project delivery methodology before ultimately taking executive ownership of leading the technical direction of SOLTECH's Software Solutions organization. Thayer is experienced in delivering projects in many methodologies, including design-focused methodologies such as SDLC and Waterfall and Agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban & Extreme Programming. Thayer received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and regularly supports students and organizations by providing education via topic-based speaking engagements.

With over two decades of experience, SOLTECH focuses on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require design and implementation of Web and Mobile applications, Platform-based Solutions, AI & Machine Learning, and a host of Cloud-based and Data-driven software solutions. SOLTECH's Software Solutions division complements the Staffing Services division that offers services that include staffing for contract labor, contract to hire, and direct hire IT positions.

About SOLTECH

Founded in 1998, SOLTECH is an award-winning custom software development, IT staffing, and consulting firm known for providing strategic technology solutions to local, regional, and national companies. They focus on elevating, inspiring, and solving a full range of business problems for a diverse set of clients that require web, mobile, platform, machine learning, and data-centric software solutions, as well as staffing solutions for contract and permanent IT positions. SOLTECH's business objectives include staying in front of business technology needs while building strong partnerships with their clients. Their overarching purpose is to make the world a better place by bringing to life innovative software solutions that make our lives easier, safer, healthier, and more productive. For more information, visit soltech.net.

