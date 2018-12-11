Solugen Receives 2018 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solugen Inc. was named a 2018 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at a ceremony on Dec 2, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Solugen's Ode to Clean Wipe won the Safer Choice Innovator category. Ode to Clean is a fully compostable, plant-based cleaning wipe, giving consumers the safest clean possible.

"This EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award validates the work that we do at Solugen every day," said Sean Hunt, Solugen's CTO. "We believe companies who are serious about developing greener products should also develop greener processes."

Ode to Clean is powered by Bioperoxide™, a plant-based hydrogen peroxide. Bioperoxide™ is manufactured using Solugen's proprietary enzymatic process.

"We are excited to partner with Diamond Wipes International to take Ode to Clean to millions of homes," said Gaurab Chakrabarti, Solugen's CEO. "This partnership allows Solugen to focus on producing Bioperoxide™ while Diamond Wipes leads the marketing, sale, and distribution of Ode to Clean products." The Ode to Clean brand was recently acquired by Diamond Wipes International.

Please watch our Youtube video to learn more.

About Solugen Inc.

Solugen is a venture-backed biotech startup that replaces petroleum-based products with plant-derived substitutes. Co-founded by Gaurab Chakrabarti and Sean Hunt, Solugen launched in 2016 with offices and manufacturing sites in Houston, TX. Learn more at www.solugentech.com.

Press Contact

Solugen Inc.

LoongYi Tan

press@solugentech.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12744436

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Solugen Inc.

Related Links

https://www.solugentech.com

